If you’re planning to go to Davao and you want to save on accommodation, then you’ll be happy to know that there are many affordable hotels in the city. Below are some of the cheap hotels in Davao that are worth checking out.

Seda Abreeza

Seda Abreeza hotel is for those who are looking for modern amenities but don’t want to shell out a huge amount. And unlike other budget hotels that have rooms that are cramped, Seda is surprisingly spacious. The rooms are always clean and the modern touches of this hotel would make you feel like you’re in an expensive hotel. The service in this hotel is excellent too. The staff goes out of their way to make you feel like royalty. To get the most from your money, go for the package that includes a buffet breakfast.

Park Inn by Radisson Davao

If a good location is important to you then your first choice for a budget Davao hotel should be Park Inn by Radisson Davao. It is connected via a covered to SM mall, which makes shopping and dining out convenient. Not that you’ll have any reason to leave this hotel. With its clean and modern rooms, delicious food, and excellent service, this hotel will make it hard for you to even leave your room. They also have a swimming pool if the sudden urge to take a dip takes over.

Casa Leticia Boutique Hotel

The problem with boutique hotels is that they can be a hit or miss affair. Because most of them are not managed by a large chain, it can be hard for guests to expect the same service they get from more established hotels. But Casa Leticia is different. They have the most hospitable staff. And when you see the rooms you’ll forget that you’re in budget accommodation with large comfortable beds that are always kept clean.It has a great location too. It’s near some of the best restaurants, malls, and parks in Davao.

Home Crest Hotel

If you’re looking for a hotel with a homey feel then you should check out Home Crest Hotel. It is located in a quiet and secure location but still near major establishments such as malls and restaurants. The service here is more personal compared to other hotels. The staff are very courteous and are always making sure that you have everything you need to have a comfortable stay. The hotel’s service gives you a feeling that you’re staying in a friend’s or relative’s house. It is a very simple hotel without the fancy and often unnecessary additions found in other hotels.

RedDoorz

RedDoorz has several branches in Davao. But no matter where you choose to stay, you’ll find the same modern amenities and excellent service that the hotel chain is known for. RedDoorz properties offer great value for money. All their hotels come with standard amenities such as free wifi, television, comfortable beds, and complimentary bottles of water. Booking a room is also a breeze thanks to its mobile app.