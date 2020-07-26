Nag Champa is a rare sweet and musky scent added to incense and has an origin from sandalwood. Besides being used in incense, it has many popular uses as oil and in a variety of other products. Their rich history is well described by Zamnesia, who also sells their products online in Europe.

Their incense is often used for meditation, yoga, religious rituals, and the shamanic journey. However, it is most commonly used in households as a fragrance that uplifts people’s mood depending on the type of incense used. For example if someone’s looking to relax then they might use lavender, whereas as a simple fragrance to make their surroundings smell nice they may use cinnamon. Since Nag Champa has been around for years they have developed a wide variety of incenses and related products. They use their popular scents in products like soap, perfume, and oils.

Worldwide Use of Nag Champa

After westerners traveled to India and Nepal in the 1960’s and 70’s seeking knowledge, Nag Champ spread to the Western World like a wildfire. Through high quality and consistent products Nag Champ became the most popular incense around the globe.

Their incense is hand-rolled using small sticks as the base. Each stick weighs about 1 gram, and it burns for several minutes.

The recent growth and popularity of Nag Champa is due to their ability to offer products to a wide variety of consumers. Instead of focusing on 1 small niche, they have created a product line that appeals to all while remaining affordable. Their incense is also one-of-a-kind as no other major companies have been able to compete with their quality of products. The Nag Champa incenses are known to harmonize the environment for a mood of serenity mood and pleasure. There are many incenses available, but Nag Champ is the most popular and best selling world. This is why you can find their products in most related stores and online.

Nag Champa Facts

The central origin of Nag Champa is believed to derive from India and Nepal temples.

Translation of Satya Sai Baba means divine mother and father . Thename is a representation of the struggles and success in self-realization.

Their most famous incense is called "Nag Champa", but they also sell a variety of other types.

Uses of Nag Champa

Creativity – The Nag Champa incense has been linked to better creativity. You can relate the emotion to listening to music that is inspiring and motivating. Also, aromas trigger one’s memory to possibly stimulate creative thoughts. Nag champa has a distinctive and balanced fragrance, which makes it not overwhelming.

Soothing – Anger, anxiety, and basically any stressors can cause the brain to release stress hormones. The Nag Champa aromas when burnt are useful to reduce heart rate beats per minute as well as soothing the nerves, which automatically calms the body and brain.

Productivity – Buddhist and Hindu monks burned Nag Champa to improve their concentration. Once one’s mind is clear, they experience increased focus and production. Burning Nag Champa incense is perfect when working, studying, or activities that require focus with.

Meditation and Yoga – The Nag Champa incense originated in India, and Nepal temples who were masters at meditation. Its primary purpose was to aid spirituality and meditation.

Conclusion

The Nag Champa incense has been in use since ancient times. Burning of Nag Champa incense sticks releases a sweet fragrance that smells great and rids the air of terrible odors. Thus the Nag Champa aroma is used in homes as an air freshener and disinfectant. The incense is compelling, which explains why it is the best world over.