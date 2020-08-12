Have you gone on vacation and end up spending more than you expected? It is difficult to make a budget and stick to it, but you can check these ideas so that this time you spend less money.

The News and Views have shortlisted some vacation travel tips to help you saving on future travel expenses.

Travel with Affordable Airlines

Without hesitation, the plane is the best method to travel. There are many low budget airlines with flights at low rates. But for your trip on these airlines to be profitable you must take into account: Before buying, find out what the luggage allowance is (it is mostly less than 10 kilos).

Remember to print your tickets before you travel. If you do it at the airport, they will charge you, which is usually 25 dollars (sometimes even more than the ticket you got). If you exceed the baggage allowance in the cabin when buying the ticket, add an extra suitcase. Online rates are cheaper than at the airport counters. Many travelers choose to carry excess luggage and thus avoid paying for an extra suitcase.

Do not convert Money at the Airport

The exchange counters will charge you high commissions and you will have less money to spend. The best option is to withdraw a good sum of money from an ATM and pay a single withdrawal fee. This way you will save yourself.

So take into account: Before traveling, remember to notify your bank of the places you will visit so that they can release your card. Don’t worry as long as your card is VISA or MasterCard because these have acceptability around the globe.

Plan and Choose the Place

Maybe you like adventure, but it involves a lot of unforeseen expenses. To avoid them, first, check your pocket and keep in mind this basic rule: the greater the distance, the greater the expense. When you know how much money you have, locate the place you can visit: the beach, family in the province, the mountains, a new place to meet, etc.

Transportation and Provisions

You can travel in your car. It has the advantage that you can change the route and do not depend on schedules. We advise you to check it at a mechanic before leaving, bring an emergency tire and tools.

You can also travel by bus. Take the strictly necessary luggage and travel with the least amount of cash possible, so that you are not the victim of your carelessness or theft.

Bring supplies such as food and drink (fruit, sandwiches) so you don’t have to buy them at a higher price or stop on the road. If you travel with companions, they can make a plan to share the expenses.If you travel by plane, you should find the ticket with the best price and at the time that suits you.

Hotels and food: Book the place where you are going to stay before you arrive, so you are not visiting every hotel in the area. This should be close to the activities you want to do because transportation in tourist centers is more expensive.

If you eat in places where there is no menu, ask the price before so that you know how much it costs and does not take advantage of you. Look for places that look clean and have an influx of people, as it is an indication of good taste and greater food rotation.

Compare Prices

If there is tourism, there is competition. Take advantage of that! Traders get to know the tourists and raise the prices of the products and services they offer. Get listed in several places and don’t be convinced by the first one. Go to stores and supermarkets that have the same price anywhere in the country.

Manage your Money

Divide the money you carry between the days you are going to be on vacation. If you have $ 100 and you travel for 5 days, take out only $20 a day so that it reaches you and you do not end up with financial difficulties on vacation. Do not forget to set aside the money for the return trip.

We hope you enjoy your vacation and save on future travel expenses.