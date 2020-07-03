Do you wish to stay in Australia for not more than three months? If your reply is yes then applying for the evisitor subclass 651 should be your ultimate choice. With this visa you can visit Australia either for a business or visitor purpose. The evisitor visitor visa remains valid for 12 months and lets you enter Australia every 3 months (it should be for 3 months or up to 3 months not every 3 months). You should apply for this visa online only if you belong to an eligible country. Most importantly, the visa 651 is a free visa.

Main Requirements of the eVisitor Visa

To apply for the evisitor visa subclass 651 you need to comply with some basic requirements. These include the following:

You should hold an eligible eVisitor passport.

As a visitor you should not be suffering from a disease like Tuberculosis etc.

At the time of applying you need to be outside Australia.

You shouldn’t have become subject to any immoral activities leading to a jail sentence of 1 year. In case, you haven’t served the penalty period, you will still be considered ineligible to apply.

Your intention to visit Australia should only be for a business or tourism purpose.

Remember, that this visa is not applicable to any or every country. Applicants belonging to certain countries can apply. So, before you apply make sure that you are holding the passport of an eligible nation.

A look at the eligible countries

As you already know that you have to be the passport holder of an eligible country to apply. So, now arises the question that what are those eligible countries pertaining to the evisitor visa 651. These chiefly include Vatican City, Switzerland, United Kingdom-British Citizen Spain, Slovenia, Sweden, and Slovak Republic and so on. The other countries include Romania, Portugal, Republic of San Marino, Poland, The Netherlands, Norway, Malta, Mona, and Luxembourg.

The remaining countries

The rest of the countries include Lithuania, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Italy, Latvia, Ireland, Iceland, Germany, France, Greece, and Finland. Denmark, Estonia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Austria, Belgium, Dubai and Andorra conclude the list. To apply for the 651 evisitor, you have to belong to any of these countries or else you cannot.

Do’s and Don’ts of the evisitor visa 651

There are certain things which you can and cannot do with the evisitor 651 visa. Let’s begin with the things you can do. This visa lets you study a course for up to 3 months and not more. The evisitor 651 visa also allows you to enter Australia for multiple times since it remains valid for 12 months.

Serve different purposes with the evisitor 651 visa

This visa lets you serve a number of purposes effectively as well. You can enter Australia to visit friends or family or for a tourism or business purpose with the same visa. The fact is when applying for this visa online you must specify the reason for which you are entering Australia.

Denial of work rights

Yes, this factor must be considered before you apply for your 651 visa online. This visa doesn’t allow any work rights to eligible applicants. So, even if you wish you cannot work in Australia with this visa.

Adherence to the health and character requirements

Before you apply for the visitor visa 651 there are certain health and character requirements you got to comply with. So, let’s get a comprehensive understanding about them.

Clearance of Criminal Offences

To apply for this visa smoothly you shouldn’t have committed an offence or offences incurring a 1 year jail sentence. If you have done so, you will be denied admittance to the country while holding the 651 visa.

Compliance with health criteria

Australia is a country which enjoys one of the finest health standards in the world. So, when applying for the Evisitor visa 651, you should adhere to certain requirements. This chiefly requires you to be free of Tuberculosis while entering Australia. Even you have to bear all your medical costs when staying in Australia with this visa. That’s why it’s imperative to hold a healthcare scheme in Australia.

Requirement of healthcare agreement

You can obtain the healthcare scheme of Australia but only after adhering to a specific criterion. This requires your eligible country to share a reciprocal healthcare agreement with Australia.

Apply through the 3 steps method

Well, if you think that applying for the 651 visa is quite complex, then you are absolutely wrong. On the contrary, it’s quite easy. You just need to follow 3 steps consecutively. After that you will be able to obtain you 651 visa in a smooth and hassle-free manner. These 3 steps can be considered below.

Step 1: Provide your passport details and photos

Just get started by providing your passport details and a photograph on your migration agency’s site. They might ask you some few questions after that. Simply answer them one after the other. Now it’ time to move on to the next step.

Step 2: Make the payment of your visa

After applying for your 651 successfully, it’s time for you to pay for your visa. You can either use your debit or credit card to make the payment. If not then you are allowed to pay through PayPal as well.

Step 3: It’s time to receive your evisitor visa 651

Once the payment is made, your migration agency will send your 651 visa as soon as possible. You will receive your visa 651 visa from them via email.

Why apply for the evisitor visa 651?

There are several reasons for which the evisitor visa 651 has become so popular until recently. One such significant reason is that you don’t have follow stringent immigration procedures to apply usually demanded by the DoHA. All you have to do is to follow the 3 simple steps given above to obtain your 651 visa. Despite this it’s always good to stay one step ahead through high-quality immigration services.

