There are times when your love for traveling is easily overshadowed because of work. If you have work, a job you can earn and a time may come when you can make travel plans. But how about if you travel and work at the same time?

It’s not an impossible thought, but doable in every way possible. If you can’t think of a place where you can work and travel at the same time, then let me direct you to the town of Oakville, Ontario. A perfect blend of nature and nurture, you can travel, take into the sights and as well as make enough time to work at a coworking space.

Yes, you heard right. Traveling doesn’t mean you can’t spare a few hours or catch-up with the work. There are some of the best coworking spaces you can rent out and you don’t have to worry about traveling as limo transfers in Oakville are quite common, so if you are carrying any extra tool or bunch of work files you do not have to worry about it.

How coworking space did enter Oakville?

The concept came back in the ’90s in Berlin, but as the fast trend for workaholics, who showed similar interests on projects, they were provided with the working space where they respect each other working boundaries. Now in 2005, the trend reached Oakville and since then several places popped up like;

· The HUB Vaughan

The cool interior design is what makes this space admirable by many especially if you are a freelancer who loves to travel and yet wants a space to work, and then this is the perfect fit for you. You can make a call or email the request for the working hours and you will be set for the time. You can get the necessary information from the website but it is a calm place you will strongly enjoy working for the hours.

Exclusive shared office space is what you need as an independent worker.

· Touchdown Coworking

It’s not only beautiful but also considered to be a unanimously unprecedented space to work. Relax, casual and lively are the perfect qualities to describe this coworking space. It comes with uncountable perks of serious work and is quite low in price compared to other coworking spaces.

If you get tired from working and yet have to complete the work you can always take a snack or a cold beverage there with no limit to avail.

· Ace Coworking

Office space on Lake sounds about right on Robinson Street. The collaboration of people working in a dynamically calm space is what you need for your traveling experience. If you are traveling with your team and need to work a bit, the well-equipped 12 person board room may fit your requirement here.

Meeting rooms, presentations, events or anything work-related is what you will require than the huge space covers it all. If you need to ace your traveling budget and yet work try this place with your team. You may find it welcoming and comfortable to work at.

· Intelligent Office

If you are an accountant, and HR, financial advisor or work at an equal serious post, you are never free from the work even though you are on your holiday. Nothing stops the work. This office is the call from a haven for such people who have still to find some time out of work. But Intelligent Office comes with a serious no joke kind of ambiance, which means no beers or no drinks at the coworking space.

You can work here with ease while attending offshore calls and work for a few hours with full concentration.

Now, do you think you can manage travel and work together? Why not give it a try?

Sounds good enough, doesn’t it? Oakville is home to some of the exclusive coworking spaces. At the bottom, you will find solutions. So if you thought traveling and working is not possible at a time, then think again, because Oakville will prove you wrong.