The spread of Covid-19 has affected almost every industry. Over the past few months, we have seen many small companies shutting down, while many big businesses are adopting strategies to survive in these challenging times.

Among all the industries, the event industry is one of the most badly hit. Venues are getting closed down, and even Couples are planning to reschedule their wedding. This problem is not just limited to a particular country or a region; couples worldwide are facing this issue, and navigating this ever-evolving global scenario can be a difficult task for many.



Recently, the WHO chief warned that “there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future” as the Covid-19 cases are rising globally. With restrictions on social gatherings still in place, we might need to figure out a strategy to plan and conduct a wedding amid this pandemic.



Without further ado, let’s move on to discussing the various ways in which we can plan and conduct a wedding event during the time of a pandemic.

How to plan a wedding?

A wedding is one of the most important life events in terms of financial investments, commitments, etc. Hence, it is important to communicate with your partner about the current situation before making a final decision.

The first and foremost thing you should do is to communicate with your partner. Talk with your significant other and decide on whether the wedding needs to be conducted right now or needs to be postponed? Is it okay for you and your partner to have the wedding with a limited number of attendees? Once everything is discussed and still if you want to go ahead with the wedding, read the following points to get an idea of how to plan the wedding amid this pandemic situation.





Select your wedding planner

A wedding planner is a one who can assist couples in planning, management as well as the organisation of their wedding. Once the wedding date is finalized, you can get in touch with a wedding planner to get an idea about the venues’ availability for that particular date. There are lots of other services that a wedding planner provides. Read the article, What does a wedding planner do to get an idea about the various services offered by the wedding planners.



Finalize vendors and communicate with them

Make a list of all vendors such as photographers, makeup artists, caterers, etc. that you want to include for your wedding. Once the list is prepared, you can seek inspirations online to select the right sets of vendors for your wedding. Thanks to technology and social media applications, it is now much easier to find details about various vendors online. Once the vendors are finalized, keep in touch with them consistently. If you are finding it difficult to chase after each vendor, you can choose a wedding planner to make things easier for you. As mentioned in the previous point, a wedding planner can act as a liaison between you and the vendor, thus allowing you to enjoy your big day to the fullest. Whether to go with a wedding planner or to manage everything by yourself, depends on you and your partner’s interest.



Inform your guests

Once all the vendors and event planners are confirmed, start inviting people for the occasion. To avoid congregating make sure that only a limited number of people are invited.



Buy your wedding wears online

Have you ever considered shopping online for your wedding wear? Buying the groom’s wear, the bride’s attire, or even the bridesmaid attire from a physical store, doesn’t seem to be viable for the foreseeable future. Hence, it is better if you can buy the attires online from the comfort of your home. Many famous brands support online purchases and can get your wedding dress delivered to your home for a reasonable price. But always make sure to read customer reviews before making a purchase. Your wedding planner can also help you out in selecting the right dress for your wedding.



Plan for a small and creative wedding

With the social distancing restrictions still in place, it is advised to celebrate the wedding in a smaller way, with only a few intimate family members. Once everything settles down, and all the restrictions are removed, you can plan for a larger reception by inviting your friends and family members.

Ensure that all the safety precautions are followed

All the safety measures, such as thermal scanners, sanitising booths, etc. should be available as per the guidelines. Special seating arrangements should also be arranged so that guests stay at least six feet apart. A registration desk needs to be set up at the reception, which will help in informing the guests about the safety measures that need to be followed once they enter the venue.

Wrapping Up

As you all know, wedding planning in itself is big and a challenging task. However, with the recent virus outbreak, things have got even more challenging. The government’s decision to limit social gatherings to avoid the spread of the virus has disappointed many brides and grooms who were planning to get married this year.

At one stage, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the outbreak, and no one wasn’t aware of how to deal with this situation. This uncertainty has resulted in many people getting their wedding date changed. According to an article published in the Print, over half of Americans have postponed weddings due to the outbreak. From this 50%, around 6.5% of couples have cancelled the wedding, while 22.5% are shifting the dates, and 22.5% are postponing it to 2021.



However, after all these days, we have started to see the light at the end of the tunnel. People have begun to adjust and adapt to the new reality of life and celebrations by following all the COVID-19 constraints. Many event planning companies have even figured out several strategies to conduct weddings by following all the COVID-19 guidelines. Symphony Events, an event planning firm based out of Australia, is one such company that has remained as a role model with the best wedding practices even during the pandemic.

Author Bio

Jackson Fernadez

Since 2012, Jack has been at the forefront in actualising extraordinary events in Sydney. The moment he realised his call, he stepped down from his Government service and set forth as a dedicated event stylist. As the first step towards achieving his dream goal, Jack completed an Event management diploma, which led him to move his direction into wedding planning. The decision proved to be right, as the event domain witnessed the growth of a most sought after, award-winning wedding event planning company, Symphony Events.

