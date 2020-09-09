India is home to the most comprehensive species of birds and animals. Each year, many travel and animal enthusiasts visit the country to explore its rich diversity and see the incredible natural beauty that India has to offer. Today, due to global warming and climate change, various birds and animal species are endangered, and most of them are extinct as well. This poses a great danger to our environment and is also taking away our precious hobby to be and explore different birds and animals. If somewhere you’re also someone who admires nature and likes to study wildlife, worry not.



In today’s guide, we will explore a list of some of the top migrating birds to the Indian subcontinent and where in your time in the country, you can find these birds. It is not just about the birds migrating to India and the places to see them, but the guide also sheds light on how many of these birds are endangered or continuously facing extinction. Also, what is making these birds suffer from endangerment and dying when India is such a vibrant country offering an excellent environment for wildlife to thrive. Let’s Let’s find out.



RELATED POSTS Discover The Largest Zoo In China

Asiatic-sparrow hawk: One of the most admired birds worldwide, the Asiatic Sparrow-Hawk, can be found in forest during the winter season. They make their way to Myanmar and India this time of the year and roughly spend their time in the Indian subcontinent for almost 4-6 months.

Harriers: Harriers make their way to India in the winter season. These birds migrating to India can be spotted in many parts of the country, including Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Rajasthan. If you’re looking for a place where you want to see Harriers on your trip to the country while being in the country, you can visit the Thattekad Bird Sanctuary in the Ernakulam district, Kerala.

Peregrine Falcon: The bird can be found almost everywhere worldwide and is known for its incredible speed. They can fly for more than 200 mph and are one of the fastest birds in the world. Peregrine Falcon can be spotted in India on many occasions, at a variety of locations.

Great white pelican: A great white pelican is a large bird and is often known as the rosy pelican. They are distributed in different parts of the world, including Northwest India, Eastern Europe, and Africa. This migration of birds in India can be seen during the winter season in large numbers. Some of the places where Great while pelicans can be spotted in India are Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Assam.

Pacific Golden Plover: Also known as waders, these birds feed on marine life such as crustaceans and mollusks, and leaves, berries, insects, and seeds as well. These birds migrating to India breed in Alaska and Siberia in freezing climates, and fly in flocks to reach countries like Singapore and India.

Bluethroat: With ten subspecies, these musical birds are pretty beautiful. They prefer to breed in climates, which are extremely cold such as Alaska. During the winter season, they migrate to continents and countries such as India each year.

Wagtails: Wagtails are one of the earliest birds to come to India each year. They have cheerful calls and are very pretty and tiny. These species are found in many different parts globally and known to fly amongst domesticated animals such as cattle.

Blue-cheeked bee-eater: These birds are tiny and are strongly migratory. They can be found seasonally in peninsular India and for breeding purposes travels to the land. The favorite food of this species of bird is the Indian dragonfly.

Comb duck: Known with its name “Natka” in India, a Comb Duck is a large queer duck. They can be found in south Asia, Madagascar, and sub-Saharan Africa or freshwater wetlands. Comb ducks are most comfortable in lakes in tropical lowlands and freshwater swamps and prefer places away from human settlements. In India, these birds can be found in Haryana, and these are one of the species of birds migrating to India to escape other places’ harsh weather conditions.

Eurasian Wigeon: Eurasian Wigeon belong to the duck species and can be known for their plumage and russet blue color. They are often found in grassy areas and shallow waters in India, and soon after they hatch, head for the seas again.