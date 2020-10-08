Every company needs employees as personnel who carry out every activity in the company organization. Employees are the most important asset that has a huge influence on the success of a company. Without sophisticated machines, the company can continue operating manually, but without employees, the company will not be able to run at all.

Even though the word employee we often use in everyday life, or even in our clothing as a title of our pride, not a few of us do not know the actual definition or meaning of employees. So, what exactly is an employee? How many types of employees are there in the company?

Definition and Understanding of Employees

If interpreted simply, employees can be interpreted as anyone who provides services to companies or organizations that need labor services, from which the employees will get remuneration in the form of salaries and other compensation.

If grouped by status, employees within the company can be divided into two types of employee groups, namely permanent employees and non-permanent employees.

Permanent employees

Permanent employees are employees who have had a contract or work agreement with the company for a permanent period of time. Permanent employees usually tend to have significantly more entitlements than non-permanent employees. In addition, permanent employees also tend to be much safer (in terms of job security) than non-permanent employees.

Temporary Employees

Temporary employees are employees who are only hired when the company requires additional labor.

Temporary employees can usually be dismissed at any time by the company when the company no longer needs additional personnel. When compared to permanent employees, temporary employees tend to have far fewer rights and also tend to be less secure (in terms of job security).

