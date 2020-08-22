Are you a sportsman changing cities? Well, the first concern you would have is the safety of your sports equipment during the transit. Because most of the sports equipment come with a heavy price tag and are heavy and large, it requires a different way of planning to safely move them from one place to another. Besides, you surely must have an emotional attachment with your sports equipment, don’t you?

Experts at Moving APT cross country moving companies state that most of the people who are moving with sports equipment are worried about the safety of their assets the most. Besides, they have little or no idea about how to pack and move these items safely. Of course it is recommended to hire professional movers to help you move your valuables but having a clear understanding of the process is also imperative.

This guide is created with the intention to offer you detailed tips and information about packing and moving your sports equipment, safely.

Packing your sports equipment:

What is the big deal about packing sports equipment? Do they come in an easy to carry bag? Well, they do but that bag is not meant to pack them when you are moving to a different city, miles away from your current location. You don’t want your favorite sports equipment to break or get damaged during the transit, do you? Besides, there are various circumstances that can pose a threat to the safety of your belongings. So, it is important that you know how to safely pack sports equipment for relocating.

Materials you need:

Talk to the moving company and ask them what type of material you need for the packing purpose. The moving company might have their own packing material to offer. If not, you must reach out to a local hardware store and get all the items in the list of packing material provided by the company. You can also rent a storage unit or a moving container if you do not have a handy storage available at the new location.

Sort them out:

Sorting the equipment is very important. Depending upon what you are moving, a cricket equipment inventory, footballs and shoes, a complete gym or more, you will have to sort out different items. This is also a great chance to take out some of the old and used items from the inventory. If there are items that are damaged or in a fragile condition and you do not want to throw them away, you must take special care of them while packing and moving. It is recommended to put them aside in a separate container.

Packing the sports equipment:

Now that all your items are sorted, it is time that you start packing them. As you pack them, follow these simple tips and ensure that the packing is perfect to keep the safe during the move:

Pack each item separately.

Always buy high-quality cardboard boxes, especially for sports equipment.

Make sure you pack heavier items in smaller boxes to make them easy to move.

Keep the boxes a little empty at the brim to make sure they do it get damaged while loading and unloading.

If any sports equipment comes with packing instructions, follow them as you pack.

How to move sports gear?

Now that everything is packed, it is time to move the heavy boxes loaded with your sports items. These boxes are heavy and hence you need to be very cautious as you move them. As you move them, lift them with your knees bent and not the waist. Most of the people bend on their waist to lift a box loaded with heavy sports gear and sustain injury.

Always, seal the boxes at the bottom to avoid damage. You may ask your moving company to help you with the sealing part to ensure the boxes are tightly packed.

Make sure you keep the empty space in the box filled with cushion or packing peanuts. The more the equipment will be able to move, the higher are the chances of damage.

You should also check if any equipment can be dismantled or moved as it makes the cumbersome job easier.

Wrapping it up:

Moving sports equipment can be tricky and if you do it alone, you must have the right skills and knowledge. Hiring professional movers is recommended to keep the items safe. You can face a number of problems as you pack and move the equipment and the professional movers can make it easier for you. As you pack your items, make sure you know what not to include in the moving inventory and make the process easier. Finally, stay prepared for the moving date and ensure that you have a great experience moving to a new city with your favorite sports gear safe.