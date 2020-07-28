Zero turn mowers, thanks to their special functionalities, are gradually taking over the lawn mowing industry. Though handheld mowers are still quite popular amongst smaller residential lawns, bigger lawns generally see the use of zero turn mowers and they are also used by professional lawn mowing agencies.

If you don’t know what is so special about zero turn mowers, basically they, as the name suggests, give you a zero turning radius, meaning you can turn your mower on spot without having to steer it around.

Zero turn mowers, however, are still very expensive as compared to regular mowers. Even with the expensive and high price point, they offer a ton of additional features in addition to grass cutting of course.

Is it worth purchasing a Bagger?

One of the many attachments you can have with your zero turn mower is a bagger. Baggers are attachments that let you collect the grass you have just cut and keep it all collected simultaneously. One of the benefits of using a bagger is obviously he reduced time needed for clearing your lawn.

But you may wonder why bagging is even important in case of lawn mowing. One of the primary reasons is that it helps to keep your lawn healthier. Leaving clippings on the law can make your lawn look dirtier and ruin the patterns of grass on your lawn. Decaying grass is something you don’t want lying around, right?

Baggers are attached by default on some mowers, but some others come with the option for you to attach an additional bagger that is normally sold separately. A bagger can be very useful in a lot of scenarios. Other than clipping, they can also be modified for cleaning ice and other such applications.

Now the important question is if a bagger is really an important attachment for you. The answer is that it totally depends on your preferences. Some zero turn mowers come with built in systems but buying additional attachments can be expensive sometimes.

If you do not have a bagger and do not want to invest in one, there are also other things you could do to keep your lawn neat. Some people use leaf blowers to clear the lawn. Another thing you could do is to clear the clippings manually. This process could be a bit tedious but it is a good option if you have a rather small lawn and do not want to spend money on an additional bagger or some other accessory. Although note that this can become a problem in case of some bigger lawns.

The other option is to mow your lawn frequently so the clippings are smaller. Smaller clippings do not harm your lawn as much and do not ruin the overall appearance of your lawn either. This simple trick can help you avoid the need for bagging to a great extent and can save you some money. But then again, frequent mowing can shorten the overall lifespan of your mower so that is also something to take into account. Residential mowers are not designed for frequent uses and thus the mower can be damaged if you exert it too hard.

Overall, we think it is a good idea to get a proper bagging attachment if you have a big lawn or if you want your lawn to look fresh and healthy. They are a small investment but really a good feature to have in a zero turn lawn mower in the long run.

Conclusion

In this article we have discussed the different utilities for a bagger in a zero turn lawn mower and discussed if getting a bagging attachment can be a good idea for you. Hopefully, this will help you enhance your lawn mowing experience and help you give your lawn a better and fresher look.