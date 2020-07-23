Today’s times have turned out to be very unpredictable, due to which there is a lot of pressure on every person. The global business climate is currently unfavorable as a result of the recent Covid-19 pandemic. Lower paid jobs and unemployment are some of the real problems being faced by employees, while housewives have been swamped with excessive household work. Knowing the future in this case or any other is considered important by many, and thus the need for a well known astrologer.

For a person like a celebrity who needs to perform well in every sport, film, or any other highly paid activity, the stress is always high. At the same time, he or she needs to receive correct directions from an expert. It is for this reason that such a person’s family often starts looking for an honest astrologer. Of course, one is not saying here that others do not require the services of this astrologer; everyone does.

The need for an astrologer

History has shown that both emperors and kings showed tremendous regard for astrologers. Here is an explanation of Lanka’s king Ravana’s horoscope:

Ravana was a Libran with the moon and exalted Saturn in ‘lagna’, with Saturn making him an excellent king. The Sun and the energy from Mars together impacted his lagna, giving him uncontrolled anger. But when the Sun’s and Saturn’s energies come together, it made him into a dedicated, self-motivated, and determined king. All the four quadrants in Ravana’s horoscope were known to be inhabited by the planets.

Here are the reasons how you can benefit by hiring the services of an astrologer:

1. Knowledge of your life path- You need to be aware that the life path you have currently undertaken gives you happiness. An astrologer will also help you find out if your relationship is harmonious or not. He or she will help you latch on to all the opportunities when they come your way.

2. Achievement of goals- Through planetary alignment readings, you can find out the best times to work on your goals. Reputed astrologers will also be able to give a realistic time by when these goals can be achieved.

3. Change of career– Are you looking to break away from your current job and join a new industry or start something of your own? An expert astrologer will be able to show you a clear path of action for the way forward.Confidence and assurance are necessary to move in the right direction, both of which will be given by your astrologer. Planetary positions in your astrological chart will indicate how to make money and the most suitable career options for you.

4. A vision without a plan- Many a times we have a vision but are unable to come up with a concrete route to get to it. The astrologer’s duty here would be to break it down into small attainable bits and then guide you on how to do the same. In other words, a great idea can be realized through clarity and organizational skills, and the astrologer helps you to move towards the same.

5. Improvements in health- Not only parents, but individuals themselves are always concerned about their health conditions, given the stressful times. Are you aware that your birth chart is able to show your major health issues much before they manifest themselves? Most of us constantly get clues of ailments, illnesses and injuries throughout life. So, if you want insights on habits that affect your health, be sure to contact an astrologer.



6. Compatibility in relationships- Astrologers can give their insights on the aspects you must work on for your relationship to work. They will behave non-judgmentally to inform you about shortcomings and weaknesses, to deal with the situation.

7. Constant procrastination- Delaying the inevitable is often our way of coping with a lack of accomplishment. It is a fact that one can only reach goals through action, discipline and dedication. Your astrologer will tell you the reasons you constantly suppress yourself from touching the stars.

8. Should you launch a new enterprise? There is a time and place for everything, and the astrologer can guide you on the best time to begin a new enterprise. Planets are able to showcase the right time for initiation.

9. Time management- Every planet, the sun and the moon have one day in every week to prevent you from going around in circles and achieving your goals. By scheduling all activities as per a given time, you can effectively manage your time.

10. Financial planning- Your astrologer can act as a consultant to tell you when to invest and when to not, so that your activities are focused on prevailing energies

In order for yourself to walk on the path towards fulfillment of your life goals, it is advisable to consult a well known astrologer.