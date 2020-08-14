Marketing is a very dynamic process. It evolves with growing technologies, consumer
behaviour, and the requirements of every industry, in terms of reach and retention of leads.
Every new marketing strategy is an extension or improvement of an existing one. Similarly,
growth marketing retains some traditional marketing goals and strategies.
However, the two methods are vastly different in their function and the results generated.
Growth marketing is the need of the hour, and this article tells you why.
Here are 6 key differences between growth marketing and traditional marketing to help you
understand what works best for your business.
1. The Basic Goals
The first thing that one must understand – what is growth marketing? This is a new concept
that was introduced in the year 2010 by Sean Ellis, who is the founder and CEO of Growth
Hackers. This method has been used to build companies like DropBox.
Growth hacking or growth marketing makes use of several techniques that are aimed at
improving the growth of any company. It starts to form the early stages of a product or
service development and continues even after its launch. The goal is not just to create brand
awareness but to also retain customers.
With traditional marketing, the scope is limited to creating awareness about the brand and
driving in new leads.
2. Timeline and Budget
When you hire a growth marketing agency for your brand, you are not limited by budgets or
timelines. They make use of several techniques such as email marketing, SEO, UX, guerrilla
marketing, and a lot more. These innovative methods are not time-bound. Most
importantly, the techniques used can be effectively planned according to the budget.
Traditional marketing, on the other hand, uses advertising media such as flyers, newspaper
advertisement, TV, or radio spots. The reach is greater, no doubt. Plus, you also create
faster brand awareness. However, these techniques demand huge budgets which ultimately
make them time-bound.
3. Analytics
Growth marketing is completely data-driven. Since the goal is to acquire and retain users,
growth marketing constantly analyses and develops the North Star Metric of every brand.
This refers to the primary value that a business offers to its customers. They study user
behaviour and constantly keep users engaged to keep this metric growing steadily. Besides
the metrics, growth marketing also relies on data recovered from the different marketing
techniques used. This helps them understand what works and what doesn’t.
Traditional marketing does delve into analytics to some extent. However, this data is mostly
concerned with the visibility of the brand and the leads generated. Their analytics do not
include any customer interaction post this stage. This is because retention is not a goal with
traditional marketing.
4. Finding the Right Audience
A growth marketing agency talks about Product Market Fit. This means finding the right
target group for a particular product. They make use of several steps which includes testing
the product in different markets. Product Market Fit is achieved when a particular product
begins to sell quickly in the given target group. Growth marketing also adapts continuously
to meet the changing needs of the customer.
With traditional marketing, it is all about talking about a given product to as many people as
possible. While there are some obvious target groups when it comes to creating
advertisements or promotional material, the final reach is not restricted to them.
5. Product Based Marketing
Growth hacking understands the potential of a product first. They strive to help a product
reach that maximum potential in terms of what it offers to the customers. So, the
involvement of growth marketing experts begins right at the developmental stages of the
product. Then, tests and reviews offer enough data to understand how a product needs to
be changed to drive in maximum returns on investment.
With traditional marketing, a product that is already completed is taken to the market. It is
up to the creators of the product to make necessary changes based on the feedback from
their respective demographics.
6. The Purchasing Funnel
Marketing professionals use the term purchasing funnel to list all the steps that a customer
goes through from the time of learning about the brand to post-sales services. This funnel
includes six steps:
● Awareness about the brand.
● Acquisition of leads.
● Activation or sale of a product.
● Retention based on customer experience.
● Revenue.
● Referrals from customers.
With growth marketing, the customer goes through all these steps that are mentioned
above. However, with traditional marketing, the customer’s journey ends at lead
acquisition. Growth marketing is all about creating lifetime value for a customer and
building loyalty towards a brand.
