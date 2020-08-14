Marketing is a very dynamic process. It evolves with growing technologies, consumer

behaviour, and the requirements of every industry, in terms of reach and retention of leads.

Every new marketing strategy is an extension or improvement of an existing one. Similarly,

growth marketing retains some traditional marketing goals and strategies.

However, the two methods are vastly different in their function and the results generated.

Growth marketing is the need of the hour, and this article tells you why.

Here are 6 key differences between growth marketing and traditional marketing to help you

understand what works best for your business.

1. The Basic Goals



The first thing that one must understand – what is growth marketing? This is a new concept

that was introduced in the year 2010 by Sean Ellis, who is the founder and CEO of Growth

Hackers. This method has been used to build companies like DropBox.

Growth hacking or growth marketing makes use of several techniques that are aimed at

improving the growth of any company. It starts to form the early stages of a product or

service development and continues even after its launch. The goal is not just to create brand

awareness but to also retain customers.

With traditional marketing, the scope is limited to creating awareness about the brand and

driving in new leads.

2. Timeline and Budget

When you hire a growth marketing agency for your brand, you are not limited by budgets or

timelines. They make use of several techniques such as email marketing, SEO, UX, guerrilla

marketing, and a lot more. These innovative methods are not time-bound. Most

importantly, the techniques used can be effectively planned according to the budget.

Traditional marketing, on the other hand, uses advertising media such as flyers, newspaper

advertisement, TV, or radio spots. The reach is greater, no doubt. Plus, you also create

faster brand awareness. However, these techniques demand huge budgets which ultimately

make them time-bound.

3. Analytics

Growth marketing is completely data-driven. Since the goal is to acquire and retain users,

growth marketing constantly analyses and develops the North Star Metric of every brand.

This refers to the primary value that a business offers to its customers. They study user

behaviour and constantly keep users engaged to keep this metric growing steadily. Besides

the metrics, growth marketing also relies on data recovered from the different marketing

techniques used. This helps them understand what works and what doesn’t.

Traditional marketing does delve into analytics to some extent. However, this data is mostly

concerned with the visibility of the brand and the leads generated. Their analytics do not

include any customer interaction post this stage. This is because retention is not a goal with

traditional marketing.

4. Finding the Right Audience

A growth marketing agency talks about Product Market Fit. This means finding the right

target group for a particular product. They make use of several steps which includes testing

the product in different markets. Product Market Fit is achieved when a particular product

begins to sell quickly in the given target group. Growth marketing also adapts continuously

to meet the changing needs of the customer.

With traditional marketing, it is all about talking about a given product to as many people as

possible. While there are some obvious target groups when it comes to creating

advertisements or promotional material, the final reach is not restricted to them.

5. Product Based Marketing

Growth hacking understands the potential of a product first. They strive to help a product

reach that maximum potential in terms of what it offers to the customers. So, the

involvement of growth marketing experts begins right at the developmental stages of the

product. Then, tests and reviews offer enough data to understand how a product needs to

be changed to drive in maximum returns on investment.

With traditional marketing, a product that is already completed is taken to the market. It is

up to the creators of the product to make necessary changes based on the feedback from

their respective demographics.

6. The Purchasing Funnel

Marketing professionals use the term purchasing funnel to list all the steps that a customer

goes through from the time of learning about the brand to post-sales services. This funnel

includes six steps:

● Awareness about the brand.

● Acquisition of leads.

● Activation or sale of a product.

● Retention based on customer experience.

● Revenue.

● Referrals from customers.

With growth marketing, the customer goes through all these steps that are mentioned

above. However, with traditional marketing, the customer’s journey ends at lead

acquisition. Growth marketing is all about creating lifetime value for a customer and

building loyalty towards a brand.

