This innovative trading site has been operated since 2006 and they have many branches all around the world. Ava Trade France company has established itself as a major player in online trading in France and around the world. Trader Avec Ava Trade France is an online trading site helps the traders to do easy trading. The headquarters of this innovative trader company is situated in Ireland in Dublin.

Trading services offered in this company:

AvaTrade France offers various trading services currently for more than 200,000 customers all over the world. Currently the trading volume in this company is more than $ 30 billion and around 2 million monthly transactions. The one of the main reasons for this trading company’s success is the constant growth and the financial stability. AvaTrade France mainly focuses on trading with the foreign exchanges (forex), CFD, and various crypto currencies.

The foreign exchange trading services offered in this company would include the following:

Trading with USD EUR

Trading with USD CAD

Trading with USD JPY

Trading with bitcoin dollars

Trading with GBP USD

Trading with vanilla options

The CFD (Contract for Difference) trade in this company includes the investing in stock market, buying stocks, ETF (Exchange Traded Funds) trading, etc. For crypto currency trading you can use the Trader Avec Ava Trade France,whichincludes the various kinds of crypto currencies:

Bitcoins

Bitcoin god

Ethereum

EOS

Bitcoin cash

Dash coin and

Lite coin

The available trading platforms in this company include Metatrader 4, Metatrader 4 MAC, Metatrader 5, Webtrader MT4, automatic trading robot, mobile trading, AvaTrade Go application, etc. The traders can choose the platform based on the features available; in fact some trading platforms are specially designed for the beginners (Metatrader 4 for example). Choosing the right platform for trading would definitely help you to see your investments prosper.

The company also offers the beginners to learn about trading with the various training in trading which would include video training, stock exchange trading training, economic indicators, learning using various e-books and other online sites etc.

Benefits of trading with AvaTrade France:

Here are some of the highlights and benefits of trading with this company:

Safe as well as optimal trading environment for all kind of traders as well as the investors.

It has the multilingual customer support service which is available 24/7

This trading company has more than 10 years of experience in trading online.

This trading company also offers the customers with the free training services in trading.

AvaTrade France offers the trading with forex (FX or foreign exchange), CFD (Contract for Difference), and various crypto currencies.

The company headquarters is situated in Ireland and has many branches around the world: Australia, France Chile, Japan, Italy, Mexico, Mongolia, China, South Africa and Poland.

