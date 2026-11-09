**By Piyush** | November 2026 | 7 min read

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Netflix’s four-part British psychological crime drama *Adolescence* captivated global audiences upon its release on March 13, 2025. Co-created by acclaimed writer Jack Thorne and BAFTA-winning actor Stephen Graham, and directed by Philip Barantini, the groundbreaking limited series was filmed entirely in real-time continuous single takes (“one-shots”) across each of its four episodes.

I followed all four episodes of *Adolescence*. The continuous camera movement eliminates safe theatrical distances, trapping viewers inside the harrowing emotional reality of a working-class family shattered when their 13-year-old son is arrested for murder.

This comprehensive guide delivers the complete four-part episode index, technical breakdown, critical analysis, and full star cast directory for *Adolescence*.

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What Is Adolescence About?

*Adolescence* unfolds in the immediate aftermath of a horrifying crime in a northern English town.

When 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested by armed police for the brutal murder of a female classmate, his father Eddie Miller (Stephen Graham) must confront unimaginable grief, community ostracization, and agonizing parental guilt. The story tracks the police interrogation, clinical psychological assessments, and courtroom proceedings in real-time unbroken sequences.

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Production Details & Streaming Snapshot

The table below outlines key technical specifications and broadcast milestones:

Specification Official Detail **Series Title** *Adolescence* **Creators & Writers** Jack Thorne (*His Dark Materials*) & Stephen Graham **Director** Philip Barantini (*Boiling Point*) **Cinematographer** Matthew Lewis **Lead Star Cast** Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty **Total Episode Count** 4 Episodes (Limited Miniseries) **Original Release Date** March 13, 2025 **Filming Technique** Real-time continuous single take (one-shot per episode) **Genre** Psychological Crime Drama, Legal Thriller, Social Realism **Official Streaming Hub** Watch Adolescence on Netflix

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Complete Episode Index: The Four-Part One-Shot Miniseries

Viewers can stream the complete limited series on the official Netflix Adolescence Hub. Here is the structured episode breakdown:

Ep # Episode Title Original Air Date Runtime Narrative Synopsis **Ep 1** “The Arrest” March 13, 2025 56 min Armed tactical units raid the Miller family home at dawn, detaining 13-year-old Jamie as his father Eddie desperately demands answers. **Ep 2** “The Interview” March 13, 2025 62 min Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe conducts a grueling, continuous custodial interview as Jamie’s demeanor shifts between child-like terror and chilling detachment. **Ep 3** “The Assessment” March 13, 2025 58 min Forensic child psychologist Briony Ariston evaluates Jamie inside a juvenile secure facility, unraveling online radicalization and peer trauma. **Ep 4** “The Verdict” March 13, 2025 65 min The real-time legal climax unfolds as the court delivers its judgment, forcing Eddie Miller to face the permanent loss of his child and reputation.

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Star Cast & Character Directory

The production features astonishing performances delivered under the intense pressure of continuous-take filmmaking:

Actor Name Character Name Role & Significance **Stephen Graham** Eddie Miller Devastated father wrestling with incomprehensible grief and parental guilt. **Owen Cooper** Jamie Miller The 13-year-old accused boy delivering a staggering, nuanced debut performance. **Ashley Walters** DI Luke Bascombe Methodical lead detective balancing professional duty with personal empathy. **Erin Doherty** Briony Ariston Insightful child psychologist conducting forensic diagnostic assessments. **Faye Marsay** DS Joanne Wilson Senior investigating officer coordinating evidence recovery and forensics. **Christine Tremarco** Marie Miller Grieving mother attempting to shield her family from media fury.

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The Technical Triumph of Real-Time One-Shot Storytelling

Following their collaboration on the high-intensity restaurant thriller *Boiling Point*, director Philip Barantini and cinematographer Matthew Lewis rehearsed each episode for weeks with the cast and crew before executing the live unbroken takes. The camera never cuts away, capturing every subtle micro-expression, silence, and emotional breakdown in authentic real-time.

Watch the continuous-take creative team discuss their groundbreaking filming methodology below:

For fans interested in intense television dramas and character breakdowns, read our detailed guide on The Family Man.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

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*What did you think of the continuous one-shot filming style in Adolescence? Share your impressions in the comments below.*