**By Piyush** | November 2026 | 8 min read

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Jon Hamm returned to premium television in Apple TV+’s sharp dark comedy crime-drama *Your Friends & Neighbors*, which debuted on April 11, 2025. Created by Jonathan Tropper, the multi-season series casts Hamm as Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a disgraced former hedge fund manager who turns to cat burglary in his ultra-wealthy suburban enclave to sustain his opulent lifestyle.

I analyzed both seasons of *Your Friends & Neighbors*. The series strips away the manicured facade of elite American suburbia, exposing the dark secrets, illicit affairs, and high-stakes criminal conspiracies hidden behind closed gated-community doors.

This comprehensive guide delivers the complete episode index across Seasons 1 and 2, narrative evolution, and full star cast directory for *Your Friends & Neighbors*.

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What Is Your Friends & Neighbors About?

*Your Friends & Neighbors* follows Andrew “Coop” Cooper after his high-finance career collapses following an abrupt firing and a bitter divorce.

Faced with mounting debts and the prospect of losing his suburban footing in Westmont Village, Coop uses his social access to burglarize the homes of his affluent neighbors. However, his amateur breaking-and-entering operations accidentally uncover high-level laundering syndicates, neighborhood infidelities, and violent criminal factions.

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Production Details & Streaming Snapshot

The table below outlines the series specifications and broadcast history:

Specification Official Detail **Series Title** *Your Friends & Neighbors* **Creator & Showrunner** Jonathan Tropper (*Banshee*, *Warrior*) **Lead Star & Executive Producer** Jon Hamm **Original Debut Date** April 11, 2025 (Season 1) April 3, 2026 (Season 2) **Total Seasons** 2 Seasons (Season 3 Officially Renewed) **Season 1 Episodes** 9 Episodes **Genre** Dark Comedy, Crime Drama, Suburban Thriller **Official Streaming Hub** Watch Your Friends & Neighbors on Apple TV+

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Complete Episode Index: Season 1 Breakdown

Viewers can stream the full series on the official Apple TV+ Your Friends & Neighbors Hub. Here is the structured episode breakdown for Season 1:

Ep # Episode Title Original Air Date Runtime Narrative Synopsis **Ep 1** “This Is What Happens” April 11, 2025 54 min Disgraced finance manager Coop Cooper resorts to burglarizing a neighbor’s home, discovering more than simple jewelry. **Ep 2** “Deuce” April 11, 2025 49 min Coop pawns stolen luxury watches while maintaining an awkward domestic truce with his ex-wife Mel. **Ep 3** “Theoretical Herpes” April 18, 2025 47 min An unplanned daytime burglary goes sideways when a homeowner returns unexpectedly during a secret liaison. **Ep 4** “The Country Club” April 25, 2025 51 min Coop navigates local country club politics to identify his next wealthy target, crossing paths with Samantha Levitt. **Ep 5** “Safe Deposit” May 2, 2025 48 min Cracking a hidden wall safe inside a biotech executive’s mansion exposes illicit offshore banking ledgers. **Ep 6** “Alibis & Accusations” May 9, 2025 53 min Westmont Village security tightens after a wave of break-ins, putting Coop under scrutiny from neighborhood patrol. **Ep 7** “Collateral Damage” May 16, 2025 50 min A dangerous underworld figure traces stolen cartel bonds back to Coop, threatening his teenage children. **Ep 8** “The Art of the Steal” May 23, 2025 52 min Coop orchestrates an audacious high-stakes swap during an annual charity gala to pay off his blackmailers. **Ep 9** “Good Neighbors” May 30, 2025 58 min The tense Season 1 finale explodes into violence as Coop fights to neutralize threats against his family and conceal his crimes.

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Star Cast & Character Directory

The series features an accomplished ensemble cast dissecting suburban vanity:

Actor Name Character Name Role & Significance **Jon Hamm** Andrew “Coop” Cooper Disgraced finance executive turned amateur suburban cat burglar. **Amanda Peet** Mel Cooper Coop’s sharp-witted ex-wife navigating co-parenting dilemmas. **Olivia Munn** Samantha Levitt Mysterious, sophisticated neighbor entangled in Coop’s double life. **Hoon Lee** Barney Choi Coop’s longtime confidant and street-smart fencing contact. **Mark Tallman** Nick Brandes Wealthy neighborhood associate concealing dark financial schemes. **Lena Hall** Allison “Ali” Cooper Coop’s observant sister who suspects his illicit revenue source. **Aimee Carrero** Elena Benavides Ambitious community figure tied to local municipal oversight. **Isabel Gravitt** Tori Cooper Coop’s perceptive teenage daughter confronting family upheaval.

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Watch the official Apple TV+ trailer previewing Jon Hamm’s suburban double life below:

For viewers exploring hit comedy and relationship web series, check our breakdown of Permanent Roommates.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How many episodes are in Your Friends & Neighbors Season 1? Season 1 features 9 episodes, premiering on Apple TV+ on April 11, 2025, and concluding on May 30, 2025. Has Your Friends & Neighbors been renewed for Season 2 and 3? Yes. Apple TV+ renewed the series for Season 2 (premiered April 2026) and gave an early greenlight for Season 3. Who stars as the lead in Your Friends & Neighbors? Emmy winner Jon Hamm stars as Andrew Coop Cooper and serves as executive producer alongside creator Jonathan Tropper. You might also like Adolescence: Complete Episode Index, One-Shot Crime Drama Plot, and Star Cast Breakdown The Family Man: Complete Episode Index, Seasons 1 to 3, and Star Cast Breakdown Permanent Roommates: Complete Episode Index, Seasons 1 to 3, and Star Cast Breakdown Where can I stream Your Friends & Neighbors? Your Friends & Neighbors is available exclusively on Apple TV+ worldwide in 4K HDR.

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*What did you think of Jon Hamm’s transformation from Don Draper to a suburban cat burglar? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.*