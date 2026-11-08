**By Piyush** | November 2026 | 8 min read

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The Viral Fever’s pioneering romantic comedy *Permanent Roommates* revolutionized Indian digital entertainment when it debuted in 2014 as the country’s first viral web series. Created by TVF founder Arunabh Kumar and written by Biswapati Sarkar, the beloved show tracks the chaotic relationship of Mikesh Chaudhary and Tanya Nagpal through long-distance separation, live-in trials, and marital transitions.

I followed all three seasons of *Permanent Roommates* across YouTube, TVFPlay, and Amazon Prime Video. The series captured modern urban relationship anxieties with unmatched warmth, brilliant character eccentricities, and relatable domestic dialogue.

This comprehensive guide delivers the complete episode index across all three seasons, narrative progression, and full star cast directory for *Permanent Roommates*.

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What Is Permanent Roommates?

*Permanent Roommates* follows Tanya Nagpal and Mikesh Chaudhary after three years of maintaining a long-distance relationship between India and the United States.

When Mikesh arrives in Mumbai unannounced with a marriage proposal, Tanya balks at jumping straight into marriage. The couple agrees to a probationary live-in arrangement in Mumbai, navigating quirky real estate brokers, intrusive parents, career dilemmas, and emotional maturity tests along the way.

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Production Details & Streaming Snapshot

The table below outlines key production specifications across the series lifecycle:

Specification Official Detail **Series Title** *Permanent Roommates* **Creator** Arunabh Kumar (The Viral Fever – TVF) **Writers & Directors** Biswapati Sarkar, Sameer Saxena, Shreyansh Pandey **Lead Star Cast** Sumeet Vyas & Nidhi Singh **Streaming Platforms** YouTube / TVFPlay (Seasons 1-2) Amazon Prime Video (Season 3) **Season Count** 3 Seasons (18 Total Episodes) **Original Debut Year** October 29, 2014 **Genre** Romantic Comedy, Urban Drama, Slice of Life **Official Streaming Hub** Watch Permanent Roommates on Amazon Prime Video

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Complete Episode Index: Seasons 1 to 3

Viewers can stream the complete series on the official Amazon Prime Video Permanent Roommates Hub. Here is the structured episode breakdown across all three seasons:

Season 1: The Live-In Experiment (2014)

Ep # Episode Title Original Air Date Runtime Narrative Synopsis **Ep 1** “The Proposal” October 29, 2014 18 min Mikesh returns unexpectedly from the US with a marriage proposal, initiating a frantic apartment hunt in Mumbai. **Ep 2** “The Father (-In-Law)” November 12, 2014 22 min Tanya attempts to delay breaking the news to her father, only to find Mikesh already invited him over. **Ep 3** “The Bachelor Pad” November 26, 2014 24 min Mikesh crashes with eccentric bachelor friend Lleo, creating hilarious domestic friction with Tanya. **Ep 4** “The Bridegroom” December 10, 2014 25 min The couple attends a chaotic destination wedding, bringing their unvoiced relationship anxieties to the surface. **Ep 5** “The Agreement” December 24, 2014 28 min Formalizing their rental lease agreement pushes Tanya and Mikesh into their deepest emotional crossroads.

Season 2: The Marriage Circus (2016)

Ep # Episode Title Original Air Date Runtime Narrative Synopsis **Ep 1** “The Parents” February 14, 2016 32 min Mikesh’s parents arrive in Mumbai, triggering a cascade of emotional surprises and high-voltage comic tension. **Ep 2** “The Man” March 6, 2016 38 min Mikesh attempts to prove his adult dependability while juggling unexpected career and family demands. **Ep 3** “The Event” March 27, 2016 35 min Pre-wedding festivities spiral out of control as extended relatives bring conflicting traditions to Mumbai. **Ep 4** “The Event – Part II” April 17, 2016 41 min Sincere emotional fractures surface between Tanya and Mikesh under overwhelming wedding preparations. **Ep 5** “The Dinner” May 8, 2016 34 min A quiet dinner turns into a revelatory crossroads where both partners examine what truly anchors their bond. **Ep 6** “The Memories” May 29, 2016 36 min The couple revisits foundational memories that defined their mutual affection and shared life sacrifices. **Ep 7** “The Gift” June 19, 2016 39 min Thoughtful gestures resolve old misunderstandings as both families find warm, supportive common ground. **Ep 8** “The Attempt” July 10, 2016 46 min Tanya and Mikesh break through traditional ceremonial madness to reaffirm their devotion on their own terms.

Season 3: Growing Up Together (2023)

Ep # Episode Title Original Air Date Runtime Narrative Synopsis **Ep 1** “Never Say No” October 18, 2023 36 min Years into marriage, Mikesh and Tanya confront diverging dreams about moving abroad versus staying in India. **Ep 2** “Paperwork” October 18, 2023 34 min Bureaucratic immigration paperwork tests their patience and surfaces long-ignored relationship compromises. **Ep 3** “All Is Bad That Ends Bad” October 18, 2023 39 min Domestic miscommunications create emotional distance between the partners during high-stress work weeks. **Ep 4** “Catharsis” October 18, 2023 41 min An honest midnight confrontation helps Mikesh and Tanya unpack years of suppressed domestic friction. **Ep 5** “Goodbyes” October 18, 2023 48 min Mikesh and Tanya embrace the imperfect beauty of long-term partnership and recommit to their shared journey.

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Star Cast & Character Directory

The cast of *Permanent Roommates* created some of the most memorable characters in Indian streaming history:

Actor Name Character Name Role & Significance **Sumeet Vyas** Mikesh Chaudhary Overeager, endearing, and deeply affectionate partner with hilarious optimism. **Nidhi Singh** Tanya Nagpal Practical, independent corporate woman navigating commitment and career fears. **Deepak Kumar Mishra** Purushottam The hilariously unforgettable local real estate broker with zero boundaries. **Shishir Sharma** Brijmohan Nagpal Tanya’s supportive yet protective father. **Sheeba Chaddha** Lata Chaudhary Mikesh’s expressive and dramatic mother. **Darshan Jariwala** Mohanlal Chaudhary Mikesh’s warm, rational, and loving father. **Anandeshwar Dwivedi** Lleo Mikesh’s wildly carefree, nonconformist friend. **Aakash Khurana** Dr. Aakash Tanya’s sensible family counselor offering relationship clarity.

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Cultural Impact: The Birth of Indian Web Entertainment

Before *Permanent Roommates*, Indian digital video consisted primarily of sketch comedy. TVF proved that Indian audiences hungered for long-form, character-driven storytelling with authentic dialogue free from melodramatic TV tropes.

For fans exploring acclaimed streaming guides and character breakdowns, read our detailed analysis of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How many seasons of Permanent Roommates are there? Permanent Roommates has 3 seasons with a total of 18 episodes released between 2014 and 2023. Where can I watch Permanent Roommates Season 3? Season 3 is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, while Seasons 1 and 2 stream across TVF platforms and YouTube. Who plays Mikesh and Tanya in Permanent Roommates? Sumeet Vyas stars as Mikesh Chaudhary and Nidhi Singh plays Tanya Nagpal in career-defining performances. You might also like Adolescence: Complete Episode Index, One-Shot Crime Drama Plot, and Star Cast Breakdown Your Friends & Neighbors: Complete Episode Index, Seasons 1 to 2, and Star Cast Breakdown The Family Man: Complete Episode Index, Seasons 1 to 3, and Star Cast Breakdown Was Permanent Roommates India’s first web series? Yes. Permanent Roommates is widely recognized as India’s first runaway successful fiction web series, pioneering the modern Indian OTT boom.

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*What is your favorite Mikesh Chaudhary moment from Permanent Roommates? Let us know in the comments section below.*