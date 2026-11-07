**By Piyush** | November 2026 | 8 min read

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HBO’s six-episode *Game of Thrones* prequel *A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms* premiered on January 18, 2026, on HBO and Max. Adapted from George R. R. Martin’s beloved *Tales of Dunk and Egg* novellas, the series dramatizes the wandering adventures of humble hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his royal squire Prince Aegon Targaryen (“Egg”).

I watched the debut season in full upon its release. The series trades sweeping dragons and court intrigue for grounded chivalric stakes, raw melee brawls, and intimate character drama across rural Westeros.

This guide provides the complete episode release schedule, story arcs, critical context, and star cast directory for *A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms*.

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What Is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

*A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms* takes place roughly 90 years before the events of *Game of Thrones* and a century after *House of the Dragon*.

The narrative unfolds during the reign of King Daeron II Targaryen, when the Targaryen dynasty sits firmly upon the Iron Throne and dragons have passed into memory. Ser Duncan the Tall travels to the tourney at Ashford Meadow, unknowingly taking Prince Aegon Targaryen under his wing and sparking events that reshape Westerosi history.

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Production Details & Streaming Snapshot

Here are the essential production metrics and streaming details for the series:

Specification Official Detail **Title** *A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms* **Creators & Showrunners** George R. R. Martin & Ira Parker **Network & Streaming** HBO / Max **Premiere Date** January 18, 2026 **Season 1 Finale** February 22, 2026 **Episode Count** 6 Episodes **Source Material** *The Hedge Knight* novella by George R. R. Martin **Primary Filming Locations** Belfast, Northern Ireland **Genre** Medieval Fantasy, Chivalric Drama

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Complete Episode Index & Narrative Breakdown

Season 1 covers the tournament at Ashford Meadow across six tight, character-driven chapters:

Episode 1: “The Hedge Knight” (Air Date: January 18, 2026)

Following the death of his mentor Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Ser Duncan buries the old knight and rides for Ashford Meadow. Duncan adopts a bold, bald stable boy named Egg as his squire and attempts to register for the tourney.

Episode 2: “Hard Salt Beef” (Air Date: January 25, 2026)

Duncan struggles to find a sponsor who can verify Ser Arlan’s knighthood. Tension brews among the royal Targaryen camp as young princes arrive with lavish retinues and unchecked entitlement.

Episode 3: “The Squire” (Air Date: February 1, 2026)

Egg reveals his hidden royal identity after Prince Aerion Targaryen attacks a defenseless puppet master. Duncan physically defends the performer, resulting in his immediate arrest by royal guards.

Episode 4: “Seven” (Air Date: February 8, 2026)

Facing judicial mutilation, Duncan demands a trial by combat. Prince Aerion invokes the ancient Trial of Seven, forcing Duncan to recruit six knights to fight alongside him to save his life.

Episode 5: “In the Name of the Mother” (Air Date: February 15, 2026)

Ser Lyonel Baratheon and Prince Baelor Breakspear join Duncan’s side. The two seven-man squads clash in a violent, muddy melee at Ashford Meadow that tests Targaryen loyalties.

Episode 6: “The Morrow” (Air Date: February 22, 2026 – Finale)

Duncan survives the grueling combat, but grief strikes the realm as Prince Baelor falls from injuries sustained in the fight. Prince Maekar permits Egg to continue wandering the Seven Kingdoms as Duncan’s squire.

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Star Cast & Character Directory

The series features an exceptional British and Irish ensemble portraying iconic figures of Westerosi lore:

Actor Name Character Name Role & Narrative Significance **Peter Claffey** Ser Duncan the Tall (“Dunk”) Towering, earnest hedge knight from Flea Bottom. **Dexter Sol Ansell** Prince Aegon Targaryen (“Egg”) Incognito royal prince serving as Duncan’s loyal squire. **Finn Bennett** Prince Aerion “Brightflame” Targaryen Cruel, arrogant Targaryen prince and primary antagonist. **Bertie Carvel** Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen Honorable Hand of the King and legendary warrior prince. **Sam Spruell** Prince Maekar Targaryen Stern, battle-hardened father of Aegon and Aerion. **Daniel Ings** Ser Lyonel “The Laughing Storm” Baratheon Boisterous heir to Storm’s End fighting for Dunk. **Henry Ashton** Prince Daeron “The Drunken” Targaryen Tormented prince plagued by prophetic dragon dreams. **Tanzyn Crawford** Tanselle Too-Tall Dornish puppeteer assaulted by Aerion Targaryen. **Shaun Thomas** Ser Raymun Fossoway Honorable squire who steps into the Trial of Seven. **Danny Webb** Ser Arlan of Pennytree Aging hedge knight who raised and trained Duncan.

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Critical Appraisal: Why A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Shines

*A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms* succeeds by delivering human-scale chivalry without relying on CGI battlefields. Peter Claffey embodies Dunk’s awkward physical mass and moral compass, while young Dexter Sol Ansell gives Egg sharp, lovable wit.

Watch the official HBO preview trailer showcasing the tournament atmosphere at Ashford Meadow:

For viewers who enjoy maritime suspense thrillers and atmospheric mystery breakdowns, read our detailed review of the Below Web Series.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How many episodes are in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1? Season 1 features 6 episodes, each running approximately 45 to 55 minutes, covering George R. R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight. When did A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere? The series debuted on HBO and Max on January 18, 2026, with the finale airing on February 22, 2026. Who plays Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg? Former professional rugby player Peter Claffey stars as Ser Duncan the Tall, and Dexter Sol Ansell portrays Prince Aegon Targaryen (Egg). You might also like Star City: Complete Episode Index, For All Mankind Spinoff Plot, and Star Cast Breakdown Below Web Series: Complete Episode Index, Review, and Star Cast Breakdown Mad Max: Fury Road – A Comprehensive Viewing Guide and Franchise Analysis Will there be a Season 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms? Yes. HBO designed the series as an ongoing adaptation, with future seasons set to adapt The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight novellas.

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*What did you think of the legendary Trial of Seven battle sequence? Share your favorite tournament moment in the comments below.*