**By Piyush** | November 2026 | 7 min read

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Netflix’s six-episode coastal thriller miniseries *Below* premiered on October 8, 2026, delivering an atmospheric blend of maritime horror, family trauma, and ecological dread. Created by Jesse McKeown and headlined by Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, and Charlie Heaton, the show centers on the isolated Newfoundland fishing village of Snook’s Arm as an unseen oceanic presence disrupts the local cod fishery.

I watched all six episodes over an opening-weekend marathon. The series foregoes cheap jump scares in favor of methodical, dread-soaked pacing and grounded character conflict.

This guide provides the complete episode index, critical review, and star cast directory for viewers dissecting this breakout mystery thriller.

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What Is Below?

*Below* is a psychological suspense drama that reimagines classic maritime folklore through modern scientific investigation and working-class survival.

Set in the rugged coves of Newfoundland, the plot kicks off during a community “Come Home Year” celebration. When deep-water trawlers haul up contaminated catches and seismic tremors rattle the seabed, the Penney family confronts both their buried domestic conflicts and an ancient predatory force emerging from the abyss.

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Key Production Details & Streaming Snapshot

Here are the essential release metrics and production specifications for *Below*:

Metric / Detail Official Specification **Title** *Below* **Creator & Showrunner** Jesse McKeown (*Letterkenny*, *19-2*) **Streaming Platform** Netflix (Worldwide Distribution) **Official Release Date** October 8, 2026 **Season Format** Limited Miniseries (6 Episodes) **Primary Filming Location** St. John’s & coastal outports, Newfoundland, Canada **Genre** Mystery, Supernatural Thriller, Coastal Drama **Lead Cast** Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton, Ruby Stokes

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Episode Index & Complete Narrative Progression

The six-part structure escalates from quiet coastal isolation to a desperate community defense:

Figure 1: Complete six-episode timeline index and key character dynamics in Netflix’s Below.

Episode 1: “Come Home Year” (56 Minutes)

Calvin Penney prepares his fishing boat for the annual community homecoming in Snook’s Arm. An unexplained acoustic surge knocks out maritime navigation systems, and unusual dead zones appear in offshore waters.

Episode 2: “Crown and Anchor” (52 Minutes)

Visiting oceanographer Dr. Fonda Howander arrives to investigate low-frequency seismic hums. Meanwhile, Calvin’s eldest son Wade experiences sleep paralysis and horrifying visions of flooded coastal structures.

Episode 3: “Sir John Franklin” (50 Minutes)

Corporate salvage teams arrive under mysterious contracts, triggering fierce resistance from local harbor workers. Dr. Howander extracts biological tissue samples from deep-sea wreckage, confirming an unclassified organism.

Episode 4: “The Ocean Will Have Us All” (54 Minutes)

An offshore trawler disappears during a routine run, forcing Calvin and his crew into a dangerous night search. The unseen force breaches outer harbor waters, trapping local fishing crews near the rocky shoreline.

Episode 5: “Little Pot Rock” (51 Minutes)

Panic sweeps the village as communications cut out during an Atlantic storm. Calvin uncovers a decade-old corporate cover-up that explains why the creature surfaced near Snook’s Arm.

Episode 6: “The Unfathering Deep” (58 Minutes)

The tense finale sees town officials order an emergency evacuation. Calvin, Wade, and Dr. Howander stage a high-stakes standoff on the open sea to protect the fleeing townspeople.

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Star Cast & Character Directory

The strength of *Below* rests on its ensemble cast, combining veteran Hollywood performers with Canadian screen actors:

Actor Character Name Character Role & Narrative Significance **Josh Hartnett** Calvin Penney Patriarch, seasoned fisherman, and town protector anchor. **Mackenzie Davis** Dr. Fonda Howander Lead marine biologist uncovering the creature’s biological origin. **Charlie Heaton** Wade Penney Calvin’s troubled son bound by supernatural sleep visions. **Ruby Stokes** Mary Penney Calvin’s observant daughter managing family fractures. **Rohan Campbell** Jay Penney Ambitious younger son torn between fishing tradition and outside wealth. **Natasha Henstridge** Sarah Mercer Corporate operative overseeing covert offshore energy drilling. **Willow Kean** Ruth Penney Matriarch holding the fractured household together. **Kaleb Horn** Noah Local harbor worker caught in the catastrophic breach.

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Critical Review: What Works and What Stumbles

*Below* succeeds because it treats the ocean as an unforgiving, alien landscape right on our doorstep.

1. Masterful Atmospheric Tension

Cinematographer Guy Godfree captures Newfoundland’s cold, granite cliffs and choppy Atlantic waters with stunning realism. The series uses natural sound design—howling gales, creaking dock pilings, and sub-bass hydrophone hums—to build genuine tension without orchestral stingers.

2. Standout Performances

Josh Hartnett brings weathered dignity to Calvin Penney, playing a father whose traditional livelihood is collapsing around him. Charlie Heaton steps away from his *Stranger Things* persona to deliver a raw, haunted performance as Wade. Mackenzie Davis grounds the supernatural elements with believable scientific skepticism.

3. Minor Pacing Drag in the Midfield

Episodes 3 and 4 spend slightly too much screen time on village municipal politics and corporate subplots. These sequences slow down the central mystery before the thrilling, claustrophobic showdown in episodes 5 and 6.

Watch the official Netflix preview trailer to experience the series’ cold coastal atmosphere firsthand:

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How Does Below Compare to Similar Thrillers?

*Below* shares tonal DNA with HBO’s *The Outsider*, Netflix’s *Midnight Mass*, and BBC’s *The Rig*. However, it distinguishes itself by grounding its monster mythology in real Atlantic fishing traditions and economic decay rather than pure fantasy.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many episodes are in Below Season 1? *Below* consists of 6 episodes, ranging between 50 and 58 minutes each. All episodes released simultaneously on Netflix. Is Below based on a true story or novel? No. *Below* is an original screenplay created and written by Jesse McKeown. The setting draws inspiration from historic Newfoundland outport communities and Atlantic sea legends. Will there be a Below Season 2? Netflix developed *Below* as a self-contained limited miniseries. The six episodes tell a complete narrative arc, though creator Jesse McKeown indicated interest in exploring wider ocean mythology if renewed. You might also like Star City: Complete Episode Index, For All Mankind Spinoff Plot, and Star Cast Breakdown A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Complete Episode Index, Air Dates, and Star Cast Breakdown Mad Max: Fury Road – A Comprehensive Viewing Guide and Franchise Analysis Where was Below filmed? Principal photography took place across coastal Newfoundland, Canada, utilizing authentic fishing harbors around St. John’s, Petty Harbour, and rural coastal coves.

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*Did you finish binge-watching Below on Netflix? Share your thoughts on that final ocean confrontation in the comments below.*