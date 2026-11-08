**By Piyush** | November 2026 | 8 min read

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Amazon Prime Video’s flagship Indian spy thriller *The Family Man* stands as a benchmark of modern digital storytelling. Created, directed, and produced by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.), the multi-award-winning series stars Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, an unassuming middle-class husband who secretly operates as a senior intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC).

I analyzed all three seasons of *The Family Man*. The series masters the precarious balance between nerve-wracking geopolitical counterterrorism and the hilarious, mundane anxieties of middle-class family life in suburban Mumbai.

This comprehensive guide delivers the complete episode index across all three seasons, operational storylines, and full star cast directory for *The Family Man*.

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What Is The Family Man About?

*The Family Man* follows Srikant Tiwari, who juggles unpaid home loans, school parent-teacher meetings, and marital friction while orchestrating lethal covert missions across the Indian subcontinent.

Working under TASC (a specialized branch of the National Investigation Agency), Srikant and his loyal partner JK Talpade track transnational terror networks, intercept biological warfare conspiracies, and neutralize rogue insurgent cells before national catastrophes unfold.

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Production Details & Streaming Snapshot

The table below outlines key technical details and streaming metrics across all three seasons:

Specification Official Detail **Series Title** *The Family Man* **Creators, Directors & Producers** Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K.) **Writers** Raj & DK, Suman Kumar, Suparn S. Varma **Lead Star Cast** Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi **Streaming Platform** Amazon Prime Video (Global Worldwide Distribution) **Season Count** 3 Seasons (26 Total Episodes) **Original Debut Date** September 20, 2019 **Genre** Espionage Action Thriller, Dark Comedy, Family Drama **Official Streaming Hub** Watch The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video

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Complete Episode Index: Seasons 1, 2, and 3

Viewers can stream all three seasons on the official Amazon Prime Video Family Man Hub. Here is the operational breakdown across all 26 episodes:

Season 1: Mission Zulfiqar (2019)

Ep # Episode Title Original Air Date Runtime Narrative Synopsis **Ep 1** “The Family Man” September 20, 2019 53 min Srikant interrogates terror suspects in Kerala while haggling over home loans and school runs. **Ep 2** “Sleepers” September 20, 2019 49 min TASC uncovers a biological gas conspiracy, tracking sleeper operative Moosa through Mumbai. **Ep 3** “Opium” September 20, 2019 45 min Srikant travels to Kashmir to infiltrate local smuggling routes, uncovering high-level military espionage. **Ep 4** “Patriotism” September 20, 2019 48 min High-stakes hospital shootouts and counterterror interrogations test Srikant’s physical endurance. **Ep 5** “Pariah” September 20, 2019 42 min Suspended from duty, Srikant operates off the books with JK to prevent an imminent chemical strike. **Ep 6** “Dance of Death” September 20, 2019 46 min TASC operatives race against the clock to intercept toxic chemical canisters moving through Mumbai. **Ep 7** “Talk to Me” September 20, 2019 44 min Domestic strain intensifies as Suchitra grows distant, completely unaware of Srikant’s secret ops. **Ep 8** “The Bomb” September 20, 2019 50 min Tactical SWAT raids corner the terrorist leadership inside an abandoned industrial manufacturing hub. **Ep 9** “The Traitor” September 20, 2019 47 min Internal betrayal compromises intelligence safehouses, placing the entire city under extreme peril. **Ep 10** “The Family Man” September 20, 2019 52 min Toxic chemical gas leaks into a Mumbai facility as Srikant races to neutralize mass casualties.

Season 2: The Chennai-Lanka Nexus (2021)

Ep # Episode Title Original Air Date Runtime Narrative Synopsis **Ep 1** “Exile” June 4, 2021 58 min Srikant endures a monotonous corporate IT desk job while his marriage approaches a breaking point. **Ep 2** “Return of the Rebel” June 4, 2021 54 min Lethal rebel operative Raji activates in Chennai, pulling Srikant straight back into TASC field action. **Ep 3** “Angel of Death” June 4, 2021 48 min Srikant and JK establish undercover surveillance in Tamil Nadu, encountering fierce insurgent resistance. **Ep 4** “Witness” June 4, 2021 51 min Srikant uncovers a deadly plot targeting the Prime Minister during a high-profile bilateral summit. **Ep 5** “Collateral” June 4, 2021 59 min A ferocious safehouse shootout in Chennai results in team casualties, raising personal stakes for Srikant. **Ep 6** “The New Man” June 4, 2021 53 min Dhriti gets manipulated by an undercover operative who takes her hostage inside an isolated apartment. **Ep 7** “The Witness” June 4, 2021 55 min Srikant mounts a desperate, frantic manhunt across Mumbai to rescue his daughter from enemy hands. **Ep 8** “The Final Countdown” June 4, 2021 50 min Dhriti fights for survival using defensive instincts while TASC zeroes in on the aerial assassination plan. **Ep 9** “The Family Man” June 4, 2021 60 min Srikant foils the suicide airstrike against the Prime Minister in a pulse-pounding airfield showdown.

Season 3: The Northeast & Project Sahakar (2025/2026)

Ep # Episode Title Original Air Date Runtime Narrative Synopsis **Ep 1** “Shadows in the Hills” November 21, 2025 55 min Srikant leads a high-risk reconnaissance detachment into the Northeast to investigate border weapon flows. **Ep 2** “The Red Corridor” November 21, 2025 52 min Calculating adversary Rukma activates cross-border cells to sabotage regional security infrastructure. **Ep 3** “The Informant” November 21, 2025 49 min Srikant and JK track illegal supply routes through dense forest terrain relying on conflicting informants. **Ep 4** “Crossfire” November 21, 2025 54 min A surprise mountain ambush pins down TASC field agents and severs communications with New Delhi. **Ep 5** “Project Sahakar” November 21, 2025 50 min Compromised bureaucratic channels expose deep-state conspiracy aimed at pinning blame on Srikant. **Ep 6** “The Reckoning” November 21, 2025 57 min Srikant executes an audacious counter-offensive across hostile borders to dismantle the conspiracy. **Ep 7** “The Family Man” November 21, 2025 62 min Final tactical operations stabilize national borders, bringing Srikant back home to confront his family.

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Star Cast & Character Directory

The powerhouse ensemble delivers masterclass performances across every season:

Actor Name Character Name Role & Significance **Manoj Bajpayee** Srikant Tiwari World-class intelligence operative and beleaguered family man. **Priyamani** Suchitra Tiwari Srikant’s independent wife navigating her own career and marriage conflicts. **Sharib Hashmi** JK Talpade Srikant’s loyal partner, confidant, and field comrade in arms. **Samantha Ruth Prabhu** Raji (Season 2) Highly trained, lethal Sri Lankan rebel soldier and tragic antagonist. **Jaideep Ahlawat** Rukma (Season 3) Formidable, calculating mastermind threatening border infrastructure. **Ashlesha Thakur** Dhriti Tiwari Srikant’s sharp-witted teenage daughter who faces grave danger in Season 2. **Vedant Sinha** Atharv Tiwari Srikant’s musically energetic, cheeky younger son. **Shreya Dhanwanthary** Zoya Ali Dedicated, brave TASC operative working tactical support. **Neeraj Madhav** Moosa Rahman (Season 1) The deceptive terrorist mastermind who orchestrated Mission Zulfiqar. **Sharad Kelkar** Arvind Suchitra’s corporate colleague and startup partner.

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Watch the explosive Season 1 trailer that introduced Srikant Tiwari to the world:

For fans interested in international space dramas and high-stakes alternate history, check our breakdown of Star City on Apple TV+.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How many episodes are in The Family Man across all seasons? The Family Man has 26 episodes across 3 seasons (10 in Season 1, 9 in Season 2, and 7 in Season 3). Who created and directed The Family Man? The series is created, directed, and produced by acclaimed filmmaking duo Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.) for Amazon Prime Video. Does Manoj Bajpayee return in The Family Man Season 3? Yes. Manoj Bajpayee reprises his iconic role as Srikant Tiwari, facing new adversaries played by Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur. You might also like Adolescence: Complete Episode Index, One-Shot Crime Drama Plot, and Star Cast Breakdown Your Friends & Neighbors: Complete Episode Index, Seasons 1 to 2, and Star Cast Breakdown Permanent Roommates: Complete Episode Index, Seasons 1 to 3, and Star Cast Breakdown Where can I watch The Family Man? All three seasons of The Family Man stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 4K HDR worldwide.

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*What was your favorite Srikant and JK Talpade moment in The Family Man? Share your favorite scene in the comments below.*