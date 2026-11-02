Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRM), Meerut, is a government medical college in Western Uttar Pradesh. It is a popular choice among students preparing for NEET UG and NEET PG.

Established in 1966, the college offers MBBS, MD, MS, diploma, and other healthcare courses. Its associated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVBP) Hospital gives students access to clinical training across several medical departments.

For NEET aspirants, the most important factors are admission ranks, annual fees, seat availability, hospital exposure, and hostel facilities.

This guide covers LLRM Medical College admission, 2026 cutoff ranks, available courses, internship stipend, hospital facilities, and campus life.

Overview of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College

LLRM Medical College is located on Garh Road in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. It is a state government institution and serves students from Meerut and nearby districts.

The college is affiliated with Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut. Its medical programmes fall under the relevant National Medical Commission (NMC) approval and regulations. (Official affiliation page)

Legacy and Accreditation

The foundation stone of LLRM Medical College was laid on September 13, 1963. The first batch of 58 undergraduate medical students joined in August 1966.

The college building was formally inaugurated on January 28, 1969. Its associated teaching hospital, named Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, became operational in 1972. (LLRM official history)

The institution now has an important role in medical education and patient care across Western Uttar Pradesh.

LLRM Medical College at a glance

Particular Details Full Name Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College Short Name LLRM Medical College Established 1966 Location Garh Road, Meerut State Uttar Pradesh Ownership Government Affiliated University CCS University, Meerut Recognising Authority National Medical Commission Associated Hospital SVBP Hospital MBBS Intake 150 seats for 2026–27 Campus Area Approximately 150 acres

The NMC’s 2026–27 seat data lists 150 MBBS seats for LLRM. Its postgraduate seat matrix lists 145 seats across MD, MS, and diploma programmes.

Academic Programs Offered

LLRM offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and healthcare training programmes.

Here is an overview of the main options.

Course Duration Admission Route MBBS 5.5 years, including internship NEET UG MD Usually 3 years NEET PG MS Usually 3 years NEET PG PG Diploma Usually 2 years NEET PG, where applicable D.Pharma 2 years Pharmacy admission process B.Sc. Nursing 4 years CNET

MBBS: This is the main undergraduate programme. The course includes classroom teaching, laboratory work, clinical postings, and compulsory rotating internship.

MD and MS: LLRM offers postgraduate training in fields such as General Medicine, Paediatrics, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Radiology, Anaesthesia, and Orthopaedics.

D.Pharma: The college’s history page mentions a separate pharmacy teaching block for diploma students. Course listings identify D.Pharma as a two-year programme. Confirm the current intake and admission notice before applying.

B.Sc. Nursing: The College of Nursing at SVBP Hospital, LLRM Medical College campus, offers a four-year B.Sc. Nursing programme. Its published course page lists 100 seats.

The B.Sc. Nursing admission process is separate from MBBS admission. The 2026 admission cycle used the Common Nursing Entrance Test (CNET), conducted by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Uttar Pradesh.

LLRM has super-specialty training in fields such as Endocrinology and Neurosurgery. The NMC’s 2025–26 super-specialty seat matrix listed one DM Endocrinology seat and two M.Ch Neurosurgery seats. Check the latest matrix for the next admission cycle.

NEET UG and NEET PG Cutoff Trends: All India vs. State Quota

NEET cutoff ranks are among the most important details for students considering LLRM.

The closing rank changes each year. It depends on the number of applicants, exam difficulty, available seats, category, quota, and counselling round.

You must compare your rank with the correct counselling route.

All India Quota (AIQ): Counselling is conducted by MCC.

Counselling is conducted by MCC. Uttar Pradesh State Quota: Counselling is conducted by the UP medical education authority.

Counselling is conducted by the UP medical education authority. The category, domicile conditions, and reservation rules differ between these routes.

LLRM Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: All India Quota

The following table shows the reported 2026 AIQ MBBS closing ranks across three counselling rounds.

Category Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 General 4,942 5,797 7,630 OBC 6,242 7,753 8,981 EWS 6,468 7,447 8,499 SC 42,471 58,203 69,820 ST 60,461 55,742 76,825

These figures are reported in the 2026 cutoff data. Later rounds may show higher closing ranks as seats become available.

LLRM Medical College NEET UG Cutoff 2026: UP State Quota

Students applying through Uttar Pradesh state counselling should use the state-quota figures instead of AIQ ranks.

The reported 2026 Round 1 closing ranks are:

Category Round 1 Closing Rank General 8,608 OBC/BC 10,417 EWS 11,040 SC 64,725 ST 1,86,551

These are reported UP counselling Round 1 figures, not final closing ranks for every later round.

Important: An AIR closing rank from AIQ should not be compared directly with a state merit rank unless the data source uses the same ranking method.

UP NEET Counselling: Round 1, Round 2, and Stray Vacancy

The usual counselling process includes several stages:

Round 1: Candidates register, fill choices, and receive seat allotments. Round 2: New candidates and eligible candidates seeking an upgrade may participate under the applicable rules. Further rounds: Vacant seats may be offered through additional counselling. Stray Vacancy Round: Remaining seats are filled under the rules issued by the counselling authority.

A college may close at a different rank in each round. This is why students should check the latest allotment results rather than relying only on Round 1.

NEET PG Specialty Cutoffs at LLRM Meerut

LLRM’s postgraduate programmes attract applicants to several clinical branches.

The table below gives selected 2025 closing-rank references for General category candidates. The two columns represent different counselling routes.

Specialty AIQ 50% Quota 2025 UP State Quota 2025 General Medicine 3,066 4,805 Paediatrics 5,605 5,092 General Surgery 4,903 13,823 Obstetrics & Gynaecology 6,483 7,312 Ophthalmology 12,593 10,214 Anaesthesiology 29,158 24,274

The figures are historical counselling references compiled from 2025 results. The AIQ and UP state figures are from separate counselling systems. They should not be treated as directly equivalent ranks.

For General Medicine, Radiodiagnosis, and other competitive branches, candidates should check the latest seat matrix and round-wise allotment results before filling choices.

Clinical Exposure at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVBP) Hospital

One of LLRM’s major strengths is its associated teaching hospital.

SVBP Hospital serves patients from Meerut and nearby districts. It supports undergraduate teaching, postgraduate training, specialist services, and emergency care.

Patient Inflow and Bed Capacity

The hospital became operational in January 1972 with a planned capacity of 1,040 beds.

LLRM’s current institutional history page gives a later figure of approximately 960 ward beds and 55 emergency beds. This gives a combined figure of around 1,015 beds. The two figures come from different stages in the hospital’s history.

The hospital has facilities across clinical departments and super-specialty services.

Its published facilities include:

General Medicine and General Surgery.

Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Paediatrics.

Orthopaedics.

Ophthalmology.

ENT.

Dermatology.

Cardiology.

Endocrinology.

Neurosurgery.

Emergency services.

Pathology, Biochemistry, and Microbiology laboratories.

Radiology and CT/MRI access.

The hospital’s four-storey operation theatre block has 14 operation theatres. Its emergency ward operates round the clock.

A current daily OPD patient count was not available in the official information reviewed. Candidates should avoid relying on unverified patient-load figures.

For MBBS students, clinical learning includes ward postings, OPD exposure, case discussions, and supervised hospital training. The amount of practical participation depends on the department and academic stage.

Rotational Internship and Residency Experience

After passing the final MBBS examination, students complete a compulsory rotating internship.

Internship postings provide experience in different clinical departments. They help students understand patient assessment, documentation, ward work, emergency care, and basic clinical procedures under supervision.

Common areas of training include:

Medicine and Surgery.

Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Paediatrics.

Community Medicine.

Emergency and casualty duties.

Other required clinical postings.

The actual timetable follows the approved internship schedule.

LLRM MBBS Internship Stipend

There was an important change in Uttar Pradesh during 2026. On August 25, 2026, the state Cabinet approved an increase in the monthly MBBS and BDS internship stipend from ₹12,000 to ₹25,000 for interns at government medical institutions.

Period Monthly Stipend Earlier rate ₹12,000 Revised rate approved in August 2026 ₹25,000

The revised amount applies to eligible rotating interns in state-run institutions. Students should confirm the effective payment date and implementation with the college administration.

Hostel Facilities, Fees, and Student Life

LLRM has a large campus with separate accommodation arrangements for male and female students.

Hostel availability, annual charges, mess costs, and room allotment depend on the institute’s current rules.

Hostel Accommodation and Mess Rules

The official LLRM hostel page provides the following room and student figures:

Hostel Total Rooms Student Capacity Men’s Hostel 450 500 Women’s Hostel 350 400

These are the figures published on the college website. Actual room allotment depends on availability and the admission batch.

The hostel page does not publish a current room tariff or mess fee. Contact the administration for the latest charges.

Before accepting a room, ask about:

Hostel allotment eligibility.

Room sharing arrangements.

Annual hostel charges.

Mess payment and food timings.

Electricity and other deposits.

Hostel attendance and entry rules.

Visitor and leave policies.

The college has residential facilities for undergraduate students, postgraduate students, teachers, employees, and trainee nurses.

Campus Infrastructure and Connectivity

LLRM’s campus covers approximately 150 acres. It includes academic buildings, hospital facilities, residential areas, lecture theatres, laboratories, and sports facilities.

The central library has served students since 1966. It occupies an independent two-storey building spread across approximately 2,400 square metres.

Central Library facilities include:

Resource Published Details Books 16,690 Bound journal volumes 8,600 Current print journals 27 E-journals 54 Library Hours 8 AM to midnight

The library has two undergraduate reading rooms, each with a capacity of 150 students. A separate postgraduate reading room has space for 50 students. Internet and photocopy services are available.

The campus includes a playground and residential facilities. The college has reported renovation work in student hostels and other areas. Check the latest campus rules before planning your stay.

Distance from Meerut Railway Station

LLRM is located on Garh Road, Meerut.

The road distance from Meerut Railway Station to the college is approximately 9 km. Travel time varies with traffic and the station used. (Route distance reference)

College Address:

Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College

Garh Road, Meerut

Uttar Pradesh – 250002

Contact Details:

Department Contact College Office 0121-2760888 College Office 0121-2600509 SVBP Hospital 0121-2763647 Email medllrm@yahoo.com

The college’s contact page lists the address, phone numbers, and OPD timings. General OPD services operate Monday to Saturday. Government holiday OPD hours are listed as 8 AM to 11 AM. Sunday is listed as a day off.

How to Apply for LLRM Medical College Admission

The admission route depends on the course.

Course Entrance Test Counselling / Admission Authority MBBS NEET UG MCC and UP counselling authority MD/MS NEET PG MCC and UP counselling authority DM/M.Ch NEET SS Applicable national counselling process B.Sc. Nursing CNET Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University D.Pharma As specified for the pharmacy admission cycle JEECUP / Pharmacy counselling

For MBBS, candidates must qualify NEET UG and participate in the relevant AIQ or UP state counselling process. For postgraduate medical courses, NEET PG qualification is required.

B.Sc. Nursing applicants should follow CNET instructions. D.Pharma applicants should check the current JEECUP Pharmacy counselling list and confirm that the college appears for their session.

Final Thoughts: Is LLRM Medical College Meerut a Good Choice?

LLRM Medical College is an established government medical institution in Western Uttar Pradesh. It offers MBBS, postgraduate medical programmes, pharmacy training, nursing education, and allied healthcare courses.

Its associated SVBP Hospital is a major part of the student training setup. The hospital’s bed capacity, clinical departments, emergency services, and operation theatres support medical education.

For NEET candidates, the most useful step is to compare the correct quota-wise cutoff. Review the fee circular, check hostel availability, and read the latest course admission notice before making your final choice.

Use the official college website and the counselling authority’s current notices for final decisions. Historical cutoff ranks can help with planning, but they cannot guarantee admission in a future round.