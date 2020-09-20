The key to a comfortable sleep of side sleepers is the spine alignment to provide extra cushion to the pressure points and these mattresses would help in that.

Medical specialists encourage the habit of sleeping on the sides. This sleeping position brings a lot of health benefits to you. Improved digestion, better breathability, and neutral spine alignment make it an ideal sleeping position for people of all ages.

Guide to Choose Best Mattress For Side Sleepers

The pressure points usually ache if your body is not perfectly contoured with the mattress. So it’s crucial to consider some features before buying a mattress for side sleepers.

Firmness and Support:

The key to a comfortable sleep of side sleepers is the spine alignment. It should provide extra cushion to the pressure points in order to keep your spine aligned and should not let your body to sink deeply on the other hand. The firmness rating of mattresses ranges from 1 to 10 -too soft to too rigid.

The mattress with medium firmness level can provide adequate bounce, cushion, and response to the side sleepers while keeping their body aligned and cozy.

The firmness level also varies with body weight. For example, a mattress with firmness level 8 feels like 6 or 7 if you weigh more than 250lbs. It shows that the firmness level for heavier side sleepers should be more than that of slim and skinny people.

Types of Mattress:

A high-density memory foam mattress is best in relieving pressure points and providing extra support to the body to keep the spine aligned. But memory foam comes with a little edge support and tends to retain heat also. They become too saggy and compressed in the case of oversized sleepers.

Innerspring mattresses are constructed with a network of metal coils that makes them firm and sturdy of maximum level. Being too sturdy sometimes they fail to provide sufficient contour to the side sleepers. Modern innerspring mattresses contain plush surface and improved coil geometry in order to resolve this issue. For oversized side sleepers, the innerspring coil mattress can provide ideal firmness and reinforced edge support. They also dissipate heat making your nights cooler and comfortable.

Latex mattresses are bouncy, responsive, moderately firm, and offer gentle contouring for comfortable side sleeping. Moreover, latex mattresses often sleep cool as they have maintained airflow in order to release heat.

Hybrid mattresses contain alternative layers of spring and foam or latex. The bounce of innerspring and the response and contouring of latex and foam make it an ideal choice for those who love to sleep on their sides. The hybrid mattresses offer the ideal level of firmness that doesn’t hug the body too closely and don’t let it sink in deeply. In addition to that, the hybrid matrix has a proper ventilation system to neutralize the overall temperature of the

Another option could be adjustable airbeds. The air chambers with a top layer of foam or latex. They allow you to adjust the firmness level according to the needs of a specific person. So they are capable of providing adequate contour to the side sleepers. Usually, airbeds sleep warm as there is no proper airflow to dissipate heat and they also create a little noise when you turn around the bed. Given my final verdict, I will suggest you buy a hybrid matrix as it can give you a synergetic effect of combined foam and innerspring characteristics.