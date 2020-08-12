A hot plate is an electronic heating device used to replace a kitchen stove nowadays. It is a small tabletop stand-alone appliance used for cooking; it is also a substitute for oven range and gas burners.

The traditional stoves produce heat or fire by consuming gas; however, these hot plates produce heat using electricity. These electronic hot plates use watts (electricity units) to produce heat.

These hot plates have heat coils that produce heat by using electricity. These coils have high resistance power because of the high resistance power the electrical energy converted into the heat.

The coils in hot plates are the heat emit coils. Therefore, in these coils, resistance produced by electricity moves in coils and produces heat.

The advantages of an electric hot plate

The hot plates are the flat thin heating plate, which is easy to use and install. These plates are made of ceramics and stainless steel. These plates consist of an outer shell, heat resistance coils (heating alloy wire).

These alloy wire are closed inside the plates; there is no chance for the fire; therefore, these plates are also good for safety, no smell, and also adjustable in every working environment.

Types of hot plates

There are three types of hot plates.

Electric hot plates:

The electric hot plates consist of coils. There are two further categories of electric hot plates one is exposed coil, and the other is an integrated coil. However, these coils look the same from the outside, but their coils are different from inside.

These plates’ outer surface is made of ceramic glass and cast iron, which is unbroken during cooking.

Induction hot plates:

Induction hot plates produced heat by electromagnetic field instead of traditional heat methods. The electromagnetic field produced heat much faster than other methods and also goes cool faster.

These plates are made by magnetic stainless steel and cast iron; also, use induction disc inside the plates suitable for induction based cookware.

Gas-based hot plates:

Some hot plates are gas-based similar to the camp stoves. However, the gas is stored inside the plates; no external connection is required. You cannot use these types of plates inside the house because these plates use an open flame.