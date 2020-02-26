Many prospective AC buyers in India do away with the idea of buying an air conditioner (AC) because of the hefty power bills that they need to pay months after months.

They manage the heat with an air cooler and don’t want to switch to an AC due to higher electricity bill issues.

Not any more, if you have been sacrificing your wish of buying an AC due to electricity consumption constraints, then you can follow a few tips and buy your desired AC. Read on and know more on this right away!

Place and install your air conditioner at a proper place. You should leave an empty space near the area where the Lloyd AC and other models are being placed. The most important thing about the space where you are installing the AC is checking if it is facing sunlight or the wall is warm. If yes, then you should not get it placed there as it will strain the AC to work hard to consume more power units. In turn, you will need to pay a larger electricity bill. If you are buying a split AC, then you must ensure to place the outdoor unit in a shaded area, and it should not be facing the sunlight daily. If possible, get it placed in eastern or northern side to keep it safeguarded from sunrays. It will help in not straining the AC and keep your energy bill under check. Try to go for a BEE Rated AC with higher ratings – it will help you save more compared to lower rated ACs. If you can afford it, it would be suggested to go for an inverter AC. An inverter AC keeps the temperature regulated without compressor going on and off on temperature fluctuation. This way, you will be able to save up to 20-30% more compared to non-inverter ACs. The initial cost of buying an inverter AC may be a bit more on your wallet, but it will definitely let you save big on power bills for years to come. Another method to help you save on using an air conditioner this summer will be going for a model with the copper condenser. Compared to the aluminium condenser, the copper condenser provides you with best-in-class cooling with bigger savings on the power bills. You should also ensure that you clean the air filter of your AC from time to time. It is necessary to do as the accumulation of dust, and unwanted particles in it can lead to AC working hard and consuming more power units. When there is no one in the AC room, you should make sure that the AC is switched off. Train your children how to do that when you are not around. It will help in the saving on electricity bills. Do not let electrical home appliances be in the AC room – electrical appliances emit heat which may strain your AC to work hard to cool the area. It will unnecessarily let the AC consume more energy units and escalate the bill. Ensure to go for the annual maintenance before the onset of the summer season to get your AC ready. It will help in removing and taking care of all kinks before the season begins so that your machine does not strains and increases the electricity bill.

The best of the basic tips that you can follow to keep your Lloyd AC and other branded ones working without consuming electricity and inflating the bill are now discussed. You can start following it and help your AC work for years without paying more on light bills.