How many times have we all found ourselves in a situation where we just wished we had better pocket knife brands? A pocket knife comes in various sizes and has different blades that come in handy in different situations. One can use them in place of a kitchen knife or scissors. Whichever the case, pocket knives are not only essential because of their functionality but also because they are versatile.

Here are some reasons why you must own a pocket knife

A pocket knife is useful for self-defense. Most people will attest to having a pocket knife as a tool for self-defense. In addition to this, you must be versant in holding the pocket knife against your assailant; you do not want the pocket knife to be used against you just because you did not have good knowledge of how to hold or operate the pocket knife. However, it is essential to note that having a pocket knife does not guarantee your safety.

A pocket knife can come in handy in crucial situations like cutting yourself off a seatbelt when trapped in car wreckage. We never know when disaster strikes. It can also tear a garment and alter it to form a bandage to stop excessive bleeding. The sharp blades enable that a pocket knife has.

You can use a pocket knife when preparing food or eating food in the absence of a kitchen knife. A pocket knife is more productive when skinning a fish or when cutting apples. With this, you do not have to worry when going camping. All you need is a good pocket knife, and you are good to go. In addition to this, you can use a pocket knife to open a can with so much ease.

Emergencies are unpredictable. Pocket knives have been known to come in handy when one wants to pry a window in emergency cases. It is easier to crack open a window with a pocket knife. As said, you never know when disaster strikes. It is therefore advisable to have a pocket knife with you to help you in emergencies like this.

First aid applications will require one to be inventive. With a pocket knife, this is enabled as it can alter clothing or garments. It is easier to tear through a garment and form a bandage as a first aid application to stop excessive bleeding. In addition to this, it is easier to make an uncomfortable situation practical in the presence of a kitchen knife. One can turn a pair of trousers into shorts with so much ease by using a pocket knife. Further, a pocket knife can create an additional hole into your belt with so much ease.

A pocket knife can be used to open packages with so much ease. They can tear through the carton due to their sharp blades. In addition to this, a pocket knife can make a clear cut without altering the carton’s shape. It may come in handy, especially when one wants to use the carton as storage for handy items like screw drives, nails, etc. Having a pocket knife is not only suitable for its functionality, but it is also reliable.

You must own a pocket knife, especially during hunting. A pocket knife comes in different sizes, and the blades vary. However, a tactical folding pocket knife will come in handy during hunting. You can skin your prey with so much ease by using a pocket knife. In addition to this, one can sculpt wood with a pocket knife and make hunting tools like spears, or strong wood used when drying your prey’s meat. You do not have to tire carrying all kinds of hunting tools, with a pocket knife, you can do so much as long as you have the right size and right blade on your pocket knife.

In hiking scenarios, a pocket knife is a perfect accessory to have. When it comes to pocket knives, the best type to use when hiking is the Swish army pocket knife. It has tweezers, a blade file that may come in handy when you’re on a hike. In addition to this, a pocket knife can be used to make bait. It is easier to use a pocket knife to make bait when compared to a kitchen knife. However, as much as you must own a pocket knife, you must know how to handle it. Never make the mistake of buying one if you don’t know how to use it.